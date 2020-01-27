Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group transits the Pacific Ocean – Defense Blog

The U.S. Navy UU. He announced on Saturday that Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group travels through the Pacific Ocean.

Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the Indo-Pacific, according to a recent service press release.

By providing maritime security and maintaining the freedom of the seas in accordance with international law and customs, ships and units will operate with international partners and allies to promote regional stability and prosperity.

The commander of the aircraft carrier attack group (CSG) 9, Stu Baker, said: “The US Navy aircraft carrier attack group. UU. It serves as a central deterrent, providing our national command authority with flexible deterrence options and a visible front presence.

"Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group trained hard, performed well and is now ready to execute any mission assigned to us."

The flagship, the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) is one of the 12 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers in the US Navy. UU. It is over 1,000 feet long, weighs 100,000 tons and can launch and recover 100 fighter flights every day.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is the fourth Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier in the United States Navy. She is named in honor of Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th President of the United States. She is the fourth ship named in honor of Theodore Roosevelt, three with her full name and a fourth only with her last name.

In addition to the aircraft carrier, the group includes guided missile destroyers, a cruise ship and an aircraft carrier aerial wing. It was last deployed for seven months in 2017.