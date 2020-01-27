The US Supreme Court UU. Allows the reduction of immigration of & # 39; public charge & # 39; from Trump News USA

A Supreme Court divided on Monday allowed the Trump administration to establish a controversial policy that connects the use of public benefits with whether immigrants could become permanent residents.

The new policy can be used to deny green cards to immigrants for the use of public benefits, including Medicaid, food stamps and housing coupons, as well as other factors.

The order of the judges was issued by a vote of 5-4 and reversed a ruling of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals of the United States in New York that had held in place a nationwide suspension of the policy after the lawsuits that have been presented against him.

The four liberal judges of the court: Stephen Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, would have prevented the policy from taking effect.

The federal appeals courts in San Francisco and Richmond, Virginia, had previously revoked court rulings against the policy. A court order in Illinois remains in effect, but applies only to that state.

Demands will continue, but immigrants applying for permanent residence must now prove that they would not be public charges or charges for the country.

The new policy significantly expands the factors that would be considered to make that determination, and if it is decided that immigrants could become public office at any time in the future, legal residence could be denied.

Approximately 544,000 people apply for green cards annually. According to the government, 382,000 are in categories that would make them subject to the new review.

Immigrants represent a small portion of those who receive public benefits, since many are not eligible to receive them due to their immigration status.

& # 39; Embarrassing & # 39;

Immigrant rights groups and lawyers criticized the decision online, saying it was "an unquestionable political opinion."

"Terrible news, and certainly a political opinion. The history of the Supreme Court on immigration mandates in the Trump era is completely indefensible. There is no defensible argument that stopping the public charge rule is causing irreparable damage to the government . None,quot;. tweeted Aaron Reichline Melnick, political advisor to the United States Immigration Council.

Charanya Krishnaswami, the American defense directory of Amnesty International USA UU., He said the decision allows the Trump administration to "arm xenophobia."

"The so-called,quot; public charge "rule is nothing more than a repackage of demonstrably false and harmful stereotypes about migrants. By allowing it to continue, SCOTUS allows the administration to armament xenophobia," Krishnashwami tweeted. "Shameful."

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has taken strong anti-immigration measures that are central to his presidency and reelection campaign. This has included a "zero tolerance,quot; policy at the border, cutting the refugee quota and putting a travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries.