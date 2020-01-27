The U.S. Army UU. You have begun testing the new Bradley variant with a new suspension system – Defense Blog

The U.S. Army UU. He has begun testing an improved version of the Bradley combat vehicle at the US Army's Yuma Test Field. UU., Everything to ensure that it works as it should anywhere in the world where you are asked to serve, according to a KYMA report.

Bradley's latest variant includes the advanced undercarriage that will allow the combat vehicle to be raised and lowered depending on the terrain.

The YPG test center is testing a new suspension system to improve driving quality when transporting soldiers through combat zones, as well as reducing maintenance time.

Mark Schauer said: “The vehicle itself is still on the drawing board. But we are testing components that can be used in future vehicles. "

The test officer, Jade Janis added, "There is nothing in this system that is the same as something in use already. Everything is completely redesigned with newer technology."

The recently implemented suspension system offers a built-in height management system; giving the ability to raise and lower the vehicle from the driver's seat.

According to the open information, the new track system could be Horstman's hydropneumatic suspension that uses high pressure nitrogen gas and an integral oil damper that is contained within the road arm. This reduces weight and space compared to other hydroponic or coil solutions.

Designed Horstman Holdings Ltd. as the most efficient packing space solution, a new track system will provide a growth path to advanced systems of variable damping, locking and handling height management.

The hydropneumatic base tracking system for combat vehicles was developed by Horstman in the mid-1990s, initially for the Future Scout Cavalry System (FSCS) tracking system in the United Kingdom and the Army's Future Combat System (FCS) programs from the USA UU., To eliminate the need for torsion bars and to minimize or eliminate the penetration of the road arm from the vehicle's hull.