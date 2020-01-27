The U.S. Army UU. Develop an AI-enabled system that could radically transform the future – Defense Blog

The Artificial Intelligence Task Force (AITF) of the US Army. UU. It is developing a new AI-enabled combat system to embrace the future war, according to a recent press release from the service.

The AITF is using its technical expertise and competence with future technology to work on a project that could radically transform the way the US military. UU. He prepares and conducts operations on the battlefield. It is called Recognition of Assisted Threats of Mobile and Autonomous Cooperative Sensors (ATR-MCAS), and was the focus of the project for the team of the National Center for Robotics Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU NREC) that recently participated in a collection event of data in Fort Hunter Liggett, Ca. from January 13 to 17.

ATR-MCAS is an AI-enabled system for state-of-the-art aerial and land vehicles in networks that take advantage of state-of-the-art sensors and computing. The vehicles carry sensors that allow them to navigate within the areas of interest to identify, classify and geo-locate potential entities, obstacles and threats that reduce the cognitive load on soldiers. The system is also able to aggregate and distribute the target data, which can then be used to make recommendations and predictions based on the combined threat image provided.

"This project exceeds the existing limits of artificial intelligence and machine learning used for image classification and autonomous navigation," said Lt. Col. Chris Lowrance, leader of autonomous systems at AITF. “ATR-MCAS is different from the existing efforts of the autonomous system because it is not limited to specific use cases. It can be used to perform reconnaissance missions in the area of ​​operations, or maintain a fixed position while conducting area defense surveillance missions. ” The capabilities of ATR-MCAS also extend to other land warfare missions, such as route recognition, detection missions or verification of high-value targets.

This ability to adapt to multiple performance standards provides greater awareness of the situation and presents soldiers with faster decision-making capabilities. In addition, this adaptive design increases the Soldier's lethality and survival by allowing Soldiers to find, identify and track targets on the battlefield more quickly.

Once identified by the autonomous sensors, the basic information on the identified threats is transmitted to the soldiers through an ad-hoc mobile network. Threats are announced in a common operational image (COP) that provides an aggregate view of the battlefield. This information provided by the COP is then processed by an AI-enabled decision support agent, who can make recommendations such as prioritizing threats for soldiers to use. Such information collected will be achieved not by static data standards, but by solid data mediation, which allows for greater synergy and better interoperability between land and air systems.

In applications such as ATR, data mediation focuses on shared awareness at the tactical edge, which is essential for obtaining accurate information about the threat or object of interest. The processing of image data from many sensors through artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI / ML) techniques requires a large amount of computational power at the tactical edge, providing the soldier with more immediate access to the data.

"Data collection events like this are important because data is the precursor and an essential ingredient to build an AI / ML classification or a prediction model." "The more opportunities we take to collect good and realistic data, the more effective our systems will be to identify and classify similar objects in the future."

The data collected during this event will be used to train the sensors in the recognition and classification of objects in the field, which improves the accuracy and usability of the system for future operations. Collected images will be labeled as specific types of objects to further train the model in identifying the same or similar objects of interest. Achieving greater shared awareness on the edge facilitates collaboration between sensors, systems and soldiers.

The development of intelligent and adaptive tools such as this one supports the Army's modernization efforts and provides the Warfighter with additional situational awareness, keeping them safer and allowing them to make smarter and more informed decisions on the battlefield.