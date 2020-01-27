The U.S. Army UU. Confirms the Afghan accident, but disputes the demolition of the plane | News

The US military confirmed on Monday that one of its planes crashed in the eastern Afghan province of Ghazni, but questioned the claim that the plane had been shot down by enemy fire.

"While the cause of the accident is under investigation, there is no evidence that the accident was caused by enemy fire," US Army spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett said in a statement.

Plus:

Leggett did not give information about victims in the accident.

The images and a video on social networks supposedly from the accident site showed what the remains of a Bombardier E-11A plane could be. Reuters could not verify the images.

Senior Afghan officials told Reuters that authorities had rushed local personnel to locate and identify the remains, in a mountainous area partially controlled by the Taliban.

Taliban claim plane shot down

The Taliban, who currently control or dominate around half of the country, said the plane was shot down.

"The plane, which was on an intelligence mission, was shot down in the Sado Khel area of ​​the Deh Yak district of Ghazni province," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.

Mujahid did not say how the fighters had shot down the plane, which is used to provide communication capabilities in remote locations.

He said the crew on board included high-ranking US officers, but a senior US defense official denied that high-ranking US officers were involved.

The armed group, which has been waging a war against US-led forces since 2001, often exaggerates the numbers of enemy victims.

Local Afghan officials had said Monday that a passenger plane of the state airline Ariana had crashed into the area controlled by the Taliban. However, Ariana Airlines said it denied initial reports that it was the owner of the plane.

"It doesn't belong to Ariana because the two flights managed by Ariana today, from Herat to Kabul and from Herat to Delhi, are safe," interim CEO Mirwais Mirzakwal told Reuters.

Two Ghazni province officials said the crashed plane seemed to belong to a foreign company.

"There is no exact information about the victims and the name of the airline," Ghazni provincial governor Wahidullah Kaleemzai told private broadcaster Tolo News on Monday.

The accident occurs when the Taliban and the United States have been in talks to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan. The Taliban have been fighting an armed rebellion since it was overthrown after the September 2001 attacks in the United States.

Negotiations between the two sides began last year in Doha, but have been interrupted at least twice after the Taliban attacks against US military personnel in September and December.

Last week, another round of talks began with the United States Special Representative on Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, who repeatedly met with the Taliban chief negotiator, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.