The U.S. Army UU. Confirms that the E-11A plane crashed in Afghanistan – Defense Blog

U.S. military officers The US, speaking on condition of anonymity, have confirmed that one of its military planes crashed in Afghanistan after the Taliban claimed to have shot it down.

A plane crashed on Monday in the Afghan province of Ghazni, south of the capital.

According to Reuters, authorities said that so far there was no indication that the plane had been shot down by enemy activity. One of the officials said it is believed that there were less than 10 people on board.

The plane, which fell today, has been described as a small military plane by US officials. Some sources reported that it was a Bombardier E-11A aircraft with the number 11-9358 (msn: 9358) assigned to the 430th expeditionary electronic combat squadron.

Fox News also reports that a US official confirmed that a communications plane with fewer than five people on board crashed.

A statement by a Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, said all passengers, which he said included senior CIA officers, were killed.

The 430th Expeditionary Electronic Squadron that operates in Afghanistan some of its E-11A aircraft with the payload of the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node. This aircraft was created to meet what is called a joint urgent operational need, when it was identified that the land of Afghanistan posed serious communication challenges.

The E-11A provides a data relay in the air and a gateway that allows the exchange of information in real time between different tactical data link systems.

The BACN program offers the flexibility necessary to carry out communication operations in hostile conditions and austere locations, which makes it an indispensable control and command asset.

BACN provides communications channels and channel conversions in a geographic area where terrestrial services are restricted or unavailable. BACN offers three categories of services: tactical data services, voice services and cross-protocol services. In general, BACN provides value to users by extending the range of an external interface or by converting data from the external interface from one format to another.