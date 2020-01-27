The stars ask the NBA to change its logo in honor of Kobe Bryant

Kobe BryantThe deeply dedicated fan base is doing what is necessary to maintain the legacy of the NBA legend.
Just over 24 hours have passed since Bryant and eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter accident while heading to a basketball tournament held at the Mamba Academy of retired athletes in Thousand Oaks, California. While shock waves reverberated throughout the world, Kobe's famous companions and lifelong fans gathered to watch and deal with the devastating loss.
Among his efforts to honor him is a Change.org petition requesting that the NBA change its logo to present to Bryant. The logo currently features a silhouette of Jerry west, another great Los Angeles Lakers player who described himself as a "surrogate father,quot; of Bryant.
The request, created by the user "Nick M." and presenting a logo mock-up of graphic artist Tyson Beck, it quickly approaches 1 million signatures. Several celebrities and athletes, including Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber Y meek mill I have asked the NBA to change the logo on social networks.
"It could not be a better time or an athlete and a person for it." Usher wrote on Instagram, adding, "#changethelogo,quot;
Adam Levine, Naomi CampbellY Vanessa Hudgens He also shared his support for the initiative.
Although the NBA postponed the Lakers game against the Los Angeles Clippers scheduled for Tuesday out of respect for Kobe's longtime team, several other organizations paid tribute by keeping moments of silence before the games, causing Kobe to put on his T-shirts and shoes and take a 24-second clock. violations in honor of their number in the Lakers.
The women's basketball team at the University of Connecticut honored Gianna, who expressed her desire to play for school, showing a number 2 shirt and a bouquet of flowers on the court seat.
Just this afternoon, the authorities held a press conference to share more details of the ongoing investigation. NTSB Board member Jennifer Homendy described the scene as "quite devastating,quot; and said the coroner's office will continue to recover human remains for the next few days.
For more details about the fatal accident, discover everything we know so far here.