The stars ask the NBA to change its logo in honor of Kobe Bryant

Kobe BryantThe deeply dedicated fan base is doing what is necessary to maintain the legacy of the NBA legend.

Just over 24 hours have passed since Bryant and eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter accident while heading to a basketball tournament held at the Mamba Academy of retired athletes in Thousand Oaks, California. While shock waves reverberated throughout the world, Kobe's famous companions and lifelong fans gathered to watch and deal with the devastating loss.

Among his efforts to honor him is a Change.org petition requesting that the NBA change its logo to present to Bryant. The logo currently features a silhouette of Jerry west, another great Los Angeles Lakers player who described himself as a "surrogate father,quot; of Bryant.

The request, created by the user "Nick M." and presenting a logo mock-up of graphic artist Tyson Beck, it quickly approaches 1 million signatures. Several celebrities and athletes, including Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber Y meek mill I have asked the NBA to change the logo on social networks.