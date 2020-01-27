The star of & # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39; Anna-Marrie Campisi denies the rumors that pretend the return of Mursel Mistanoglu from Tur

%MINIFYHTML2a925f72871acfbe8c182b61df483b4311% %MINIFYHTML2a925f72871acfbe8c182b61df483b4312%

While Anna is excited about Mursel's return, it is not the case of Anna's eldest son, Joey, who is against her mother moving forward with her marriage to Mursel.

In the midst of speculation that Mursel MistanogluThe return to the United States was a false story for the ratings and never returned to Turkey in the first place. "90 day fiance"star Anna-Marie Campisi He has made things clear. She decided to end the rumors once and for all during her recent Instagram Live broadcast.

During the broadcast, a fan asked Bellvue, a Nebraska native, "Is it true that Mursel never went to Turkey?" The 38-year-old TLC personality replied: "Mursel went to Turkey. It's really true."

It was revealed on the Sunday January 26 episode of the network's successful reality show that Mursel would soon meet Anna, as he is ready to return to the United States after leaving for Turkey. Mursel shared that his parents changed their minds after he told them that he still loves Anna, and that his same K-1 visa was incredibly approved and that he was returning to the United States.

"When Mursel left to return to Turkey, she was really disconsolate and called me saying that her parents said we could get married," he explained in the episode. "I was incredulous and I guess at that moment I was so mad at him for leaving. But, you know, I still love him."

"It doesn't really happen often, but you may be able to return with the same K-1 visa," Anna explained. "Like, I can't believe we even have a chance for this interview." All this is crazy ".

While Anna was excited about Mursel's return, it wasn't the case of Anna's oldest son, Joey. He was against reconciliation even though Anna's two youngest children, Gino and Leo, said they agreed to have the wedding held again. Joey said he didn't even want to attend, besides telling the TLC cameras that he felt his mother was making a mistake.