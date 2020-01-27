The single is a real mess right now

Say it with us, friends: Cleveland, Ohio, the perfect place to fall in love.
The women of Peter Weber's The Bachelor season didn't seem impressed by their first destination of the season outside of Los Angeles, but the man himself was mentalized. Cleveland is the birthplace of Superman! Clark Kent! Woohoo!
Unfortunately, Superman was not the subject of any of Cleveland's appointments, which is really a shame because they needed something to make up for that heinous lingerie fight last week, and to distract us from the absolute nonsense that happened in this. show right now. Instead, we got soccer, polka dances, soap box races and a lot of roller coasters that really terrified Victoria F.
However, Victoria did not know what would come: a private concert of …Chase Rice! A boy he dated once!
After a day riding roller coasters and sharing a dinner where they talked about how many children they want (two or four for Peter, so no one has to sit alone on the roller coaster), he took Victoria to a concert where he saw Chase on stage , and Chase saw her with the Bachelor, and asked uncomfortably if they were having a good time.
"Oh, do you know this song?" Peter said while she sang while dancing together, on one of those awkward platforms.
Peter was having the best time of his life. Maybe Chase Rice could play at his future wedding, he actually said. He and Chase even talked about the date, and Peter was so excited about the "private,quot; concert they had, surrounded by other people.
Victoria also chatted with Chase (while Peter was somewhere else), and encouraged her to tell the truth about her story (the extent of which is unclear), and that was what Victoria did at dinner. Peter was scared at first, but in the end it didn't really matter because he was fine, she dated this guy once. She says she's not dating him anymore, and it's not as if Peter had already deposited a deposit for Chase to play at the wedding (that was an argument in Brooklyn nine and nine in the fifth season, however). In the end, it was irrelevant. And that's super boring, but the other Victoria had a little drama left over to keep things going in this episode.
The following was a soccer game group date, which faced two women's teams against each other. One team could spend more time with Peter, while the other was SOL. We were already thinking about that time when Arie invited the two bowling teams to the party instead of just the one who won, enraging Krystal Neilsen and delighting us all, when the game ended in a draw, which means that both teams had to leave!
The pink team, which had been winning before the draw, was angry, but the yellow team was excited, and it was understandable when they showed the photo of 13 women sitting there on two sofas waiting for time with Peter. There was already a drama with Victoria P. stealing it first when Shiann was supposed to steal it first, but then Alayah arrived, returned from last week's death and went to rob Peter for herself.
Peter was surprised, especially when Alayah then claimed that she and Victoria were good friends during all their contest days, and had even planned a trip to Las Vegas together. Victoria P. had claimed last week that she and Alayah had only spent three hours together, and then Alayah said they should pretend not to know each other.
When Peter confronted Victoria, she said yes, they went to Las Vegas together and passed the time, but how could she think she was a liar when she had been so honest with him? And all he says is the truth, although his truth makes absolutely zero sense. They only spent three hours together but went to Las Vegas together? It's a short trip to Las Vegas!
Victoria refused to expand on this trip to Las Vegas apart from saying she was telling the truth, but in truth, how was she telling the truth if she claimed that both truths are true? This makes no sense, and Victoria's refusal to really answer Peter's questions seems quite revealing.
This is exactly what he said last week:
"Obviously I shared with you that it was Miss Louisiana, so I met Alayah a little before entering this. I had probably spent, perhaps, collectively three hours with her, as together, even in Miss USA. And it's hard for me to be. in this position, but I know she asked me not to tell the producers that we knew each other, and I really didn't understand why, because I was like, I don't want to lie, I can't lie. I didn't think much about that then, but looking back Now I'm like, well, she asked me to lie. That's not what I am. "
And here is the exchange that happened when Peter asked Victoria P. about her trip to Las Vegas with Alayah this week:
Victoria: "We went to Las Vegas together … yes, we went to Las Vegas together and we hang out. Honestly …"
Peter: "Why did you tell me you weren't friends with her then?"
Victoria: "Peter, look at me. Look at me. Look at me. Everything … I'm puzzled."
Peter: "I'm baffled, because literally, like, you told me something I had no reason not to trust, and then she comes here and tells me all these other things."
Victoria: "You can believe that or you can believe me, but I am telling you that my truth is the truth, and I have been very honest with you and so vulnerable with you and the most difficult parts of me, Peter. This is difficult. And I am trembling. As if I gave you all my heart, everything, and … I'm frustrated. "
Peter: "I'm not talking about that. I'm confused right now, because she comes here and tells me a completely different story from what you said."
Victoria: "I don't know what story you are listening to. All I know is that there are many things I want to share with you."
Uh, okay, but were you a friend of Alayah or not?
The other girls, who were already upset because there were so many people at this party, sat down and talked about the situation, and one of them (whose name we couldn't say) revealed that Victoria had been acting towards Alayah. all the time, calling her a "terrible person,quot; behind her back and then holding her hand during the rose ceremony.
Then, Peter brought the two women together to sit down and sort things out, and Victoria continued without explaining herself, and Alayah kept saying how clear it was that they were friends based on images and real life in general.
(We investigated a bit. Victoria is not in the photo that Alayah published of the trip to Las Vegas last January, but is tagged in a couple of photos with one of the other girls who were on the trip. It was clearly a parade of girls, and at least they have friends in common.)
It's unclear who tells the truth, but it's really hard to believe that Victoria relies on her answer to Peter's really valid questions, and Peter is clearly thinking the same thing because he gave Alayah the due date (by the date on that she wasn't) and welcomed her. returning to the show, offering a good slap to all the other women who had just destroyed themselves playing a football game to gain time with him. They were already forced to share the time since the game ended in a draw, and now this is it.
They pointed this out very correctly, and Peter's response was also valid. He just didn't give Alayah a rose at the last ceremony because the other women convinced him not to, and he wanted to give her that rose, so now he only gave her the next available rose.
The only good thing about all this (from our perspective) was that Alayah had to go home for a while and go online, which means he already knew about Victoria and Chase Rice and was happy to share the news with the other girls when He realized they didn't know, and now we need a full video of her sharing everything she had learned.
It was very entertaining to see him, but Victoria F. saw it as a betrayal, and only other evidence that Alayah is manipulative and terrible, and the way he handled it was so aggressive (after he spent his entire date trying desperately to be cute ) like a button) that we are completely torn apart. None of these people are attractive to watch. None of them seem fun to hang out.
The ones that look great are the ones that haven't had any screen time, and they're sitting there wondering how this man could treat them this way by not seeing them at all.
To be fair to Peter, there are many women to pay attention to immediately. It is already quite difficult to build a relationship with a person, much less with 16, especially when at least one of them is definitely lying to you. It is also the dumbest thing that lies, who lies. Alayah didn't even seem upset about the main thing Victoria P. had told Peter, which was that Alayah had said he pretended they didn't know each other. Now Alayah seems angry because Victoria says they didn't know each other as well as she says they did. It's a damn mess.
Everyone in this situation and in this program has the right to be angry right now, and we have the right to be super angry right now. This is not the kind of drama we are here for. Stolen champagne? Absolutely. Dates related to "private,quot; concerts of a former boyfriend / connection? 100% More details of Kelsey about her father who moved to Mexico and left her and her family during basketball practice? Yes please. The former single women confessing their love and confusion again? We love to see it. Do the girls in the contest lie about how well they know each other? Pass.
Really, get out of here with this. Forbid girls from the contest to be contestants in this program. Get rid of Alayah and Victoria. We are tired and we just need to get to the point where we can remember everyone's names and really care about the drama.
Hopefully all that happens, but at least, it seems that we are approaching to see the strange accident of Peter's golf cart!
For that we are living in this moment.
The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC
