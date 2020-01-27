The single is a real mess right now

Say it with us, friends: Cleveland, Ohio, the perfect place to fall in love.

The women of Peter Weber's The Bachelor season didn't seem impressed by their first destination of the season outside of Los Angeles, but the man himself was mentalized. Cleveland is the birthplace of Superman! Clark Kent! Woohoo!

Unfortunately, Superman was not the subject of any of Cleveland's appointments, which is really a shame because they needed something to make up for that heinous lingerie fight last week, and to distract us from the absolute nonsense that happened in this. show right now. Instead, we got soccer, polka dances, soap box races and a lot of roller coasters that really terrified Victoria F.

However, Victoria did not know what would come: a private concert of …Chase Rice! A boy he dated once!

After a day riding roller coasters and sharing a dinner where they talked about how many children they want (two or four for Peter, so no one has to sit alone on the roller coaster), he took Victoria to a concert where he saw Chase on stage , and Chase saw her with the Bachelor, and asked uncomfortably if they were having a good time.