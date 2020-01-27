The secret of what makes the cover below so addictive

With more than 500 original TV shows, it is quite easy to miss a jewel or two, even when your job is to write and watch TV. And sadly, that's what happened with Under cover.
Yes, Under cover It has been around for seven seasons since July 2013. Yes, it is one of Bravo's best rated shows. Yes, there have been countless memes and headlines. And I missed it. Until now.
I recently ran into a marathon of Under cover season seven Out of curiosity and laziness, I put the remote control. And then there was no going back. I was hooked almost instantly. Under cover It is an almost perfect reality show. It is a joy to see it, but not in "this will make your heart swell with hope and happiness,quot;, but in "this is really messy, I can't believe they did it,quot;. The best kind of reality show.
What it does Under cover so attractive? Take a tired and true format, bring together a group of personalities in confined spaces and film everything, and mix it with many other solid reality TV structures. There are elements of Road rules with the narrow rooms and The real world filming this group of personalities in conflict while living and working together. There are elements of The true housewives here too, with the parties usually luxurious and sometimes malicious. The cast is often sent to nature after a letter, that's where they consume large amounts of alcohol. That's when things usually get explosive. All the frustration of living and working together comes out … or they connect. It is a lovely experience for a viewer who loves drama (me).
Under coverThe format borrows from the beloved reality franchises, which are mixed to create an extremely easy-to-see show, but the Bravo series goes one step further with a rotating cast of villains.
Of course, sometimes charter guests are not horrible people with insane demands. But when they are, it is wonderful. Guests tend to give the cast something to join. Kate and Kevin are not on the best terms because they have problems with the way she runs the service? At least they can agree on how horrible that woman was! Reality TV as Under cover You need villains and train remains. With only two episodes (usually) per guest, it's just a taste of personality. Guests do not get their own bows, which is perfect. They are available to test enough and an injection of a factor x to test the main cast, as a party planner and / or psychic in True housewives or a brother in 90 day promised. Guests are an asset to the show, but not the show. Well, except for the seventh season brandy. We need to see all the images of her from her time (intoxicated) aboard Valor.
Under cover It is a perfect combination of the reality shows that came before. The real world I walked so Under cover it could work. It is a soapy and fascinating look at life aboard a luxury yacht without seasickness, one to which I gladly dedicated hours of my precious time, and I will continue to do so.
Under cover airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. in Bravo. The second spinoff, Sailing yacht under deck, premieres on Monday, February 3 at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).