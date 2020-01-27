The secret of what makes the cover below so addictive

With more than 500 original TV shows, it is quite easy to miss a jewel or two, even when your job is to write and watch TV. And sadly, that's what happened with Under cover.

Yes, Under cover It has been around for seven seasons since July 2013. Yes, it is one of Bravo's best rated shows. Yes, there have been countless memes and headlines. And I missed it. Until now.

I recently ran into a marathon of Under cover season seven Out of curiosity and laziness, I put the remote control. And then there was no going back. I was hooked almost instantly. Under cover It is an almost perfect reality show. It is a joy to see it, but not in "this will make your heart swell with hope and happiness,quot;, but in "this is really messy, I can't believe they did it,quot;. The best kind of reality show.