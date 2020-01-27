The season 2 tracks of the cast cast are a bit crazy

So much has happened in Manifest and viewers have only seen three episodes of the second season. Reader, fasten your belt, it will only get crazier.

The fourth episode of the second season airs on Monday, January 27 and in "Black Box," Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) is in the middle of a bank robbery with a mysterious mugger. Meanwhile, Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) and TJ (Garrett wareing) gather mythological tracks and olive (Luna Blaise) goes further in the world of believers. And the turns keep coming.

"You will get more answers about what happened to us on the plane, you will also receive more questions about what happened to us on the plane." Parveen Kaur, Saanvi on the show, told E! News.