The season 2 tracks of the cast cast are a bit crazy

So much has happened in Manifest and viewers have only seen three episodes of the second season. Reader, fasten your belt, it will only get crazier.
The fourth episode of the second season airs on Monday, January 27 and in "Black Box," Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) is in the middle of a bank robbery with a mysterious mugger. Meanwhile, Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) and TJ (Garrett wareing) gather mythological tracks and olive (Luna Blaise) goes further in the world of believers. And the turns keep coming.
"You will get more answers about what happened to us on the plane, you will also receive more questions about what happened to us on the plane." Parveen Kaur, Saanvi on the show, told E! News.
Viewers can also expect many new characters to "stir the pot,quot; J.R. RamirezJared in Manifest, said. And at the end of the day, after many entanglements with new enemies, "not everyone will get out alive," Ramírez said of the main characters. Jack messina, Cal Stone on the show, he joked, the Stone family has a big call that could unravel one of the biggest mysteries of the show.
ME! News asked Manifest Stars to make fun of the rest of the season in five words. Roxburgh's comments are even more mysterious than the plot of the show: "Date of Death. Drugs. Cold. Triangle. Book."
"Maybe that was not good," he said of the book.
Click play to hear more.
Manifest airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. on NBC
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family).