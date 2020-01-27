The return to the red carpet of Blake Lively after baby No. 3 is everything

Oh la la!

Blake Lively He is back and we are absolutely stunned.

The 32-year-old actress left on Monday, January 27 for a screening of her latest film. Rhythm section at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City.

Lively looked radiant and sensual in a strapless black velvet dress that hugged her figure in all the right places. First Gossip Girl The actress complemented her impeccable look with matching black leather gloves and a pair of vintage-looking high boots.

It is safe to say that his return to the red carpet after giving birth to his third son was worth the wait because we cannot have enough of this aspect.

The actress put on thick silver necklaces with an emerald green gem that gave the whole look a subtle touch of color. As for her beauty aspect, the actress kept things simple and neutral, but she still looked radiant and more beautiful than ever.