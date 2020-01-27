The return to the red carpet of Blake Lively after baby No. 3 is everything

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Oh la la!
Blake Lively He is back and we are absolutely stunned.
The 32-year-old actress left on Monday, January 27 for a screening of her latest film. Rhythm section at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City.
Lively looked radiant and sensual in a strapless black velvet dress that hugged her figure in all the right places. First Gossip Girl The actress complemented her impeccable look with matching black leather gloves and a pair of vintage-looking high boots.
It is safe to say that his return to the red carpet after giving birth to his third son was worth the wait because we cannot have enough of this aspect.
The actress put on thick silver necklaces with an emerald green gem that gave the whole look a subtle touch of color. As for her beauty aspect, the actress kept things simple and neutral, but she still looked radiant and more beautiful than ever.
Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds He welcomed his third son together in the fall of 2019.
The new addition joins brothers James Reynolds, 4 and Inez Reynoldstwo.
At the end of 2019, the actress began promoting her film. Rhythm section removing all its publications, except one, a September publication when it shared the advance of the film. The film is based on a novel of the same name, also starring Jewish law Y Sterling K. Brown.
The action thriller follows an international spy, named after Stephanie Patrick (played by Lively), who seeks to discover the truth behind a plane crash that killed his family. After Patrick, who was also destined to be on the flight, discovers that the accident was not an accident, he embarks on a mission to locate those responsible.
Rhythm section It opens on January 31.
