The plan of Donald Trump & # 39; will end the Palestinian cause & # 39 ;, warns the prime minister | Palestine News

Palestinian officials denounced Monday the plan of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, for the Middle East as an effort to "end the Palestinian cause."

Trump will meet separately with Israeli right-wing prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz in Washington, DC, about his long-delayed proposal that has been kept secret.

"We reject it and demand that the international community not be a partner because it contradicts the basic principles of international law and inalienable Palestinian rights," said the prime minister. Mohammad Shtayyeh said.

"It is just a plan to end the Palestinian cause. "

Palestinians fear the plan will destroy their hopes for an independent state in the occupied, occupied West Bank East of Jerusalemand the Gaza Strip. Palestinian leaders say they were not invited to Washington and that no plan can work without them.

Trump said the White House would publish his plan at noon (17:00 GMT) on Tuesday.

Thwart your plans

Meanwhile, the ISIL armed group (ISIS) promised in an audio message released on Monday to launch a new phase of Israeli-centered attacks and criticized the US administration's plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for decades.

ISIL spokesman Abu Hamza al-Qurayshi urged supporters in the 37-minute message to carry out attacks against Israel. It was launched by the group's al-Furqan media.

The plan was "fight against the Jews and restore everything they have usurped from Muslims, "al-Qurayshi said.

Despite carrying out deadly attacks worldwide in recent years, ISIL has rarely attacked Israel. The audio seems to try to gain the popularity of the hardline group in the region.

The spokesman added: "For Muslims and Palestine and elsewhere, being a leading force in the fight against Jews and thwarting their plans as the & # 39; Agreement of the century & # 39;".

Distraction tactics

Shtayyeh said Trump and Netanyahu were using the plan as a distraction from their domestic problems.

Trump was indicted in the House of Representatives last month and is being tried in the Senate on charges of abuse of power. Netanyahu faces corruption charges and national elections on March 2, his third in less than a year. Both deny having done something wrong.

"This plan is to protect Trump against being accused and protect Netanyahu from going to jail, and it is not a peace plan," Shtayyeh said at a cabinet meeting in Ramallah in the West Bank occupied by Israel.

Palestinian and Arab sources informed about the draft fear they seek to bribe the Palestinians to accept the Israeli occupation, in what could be a prelude for Israel to annex approximately half of the West Bank, including most of the Jordan Valley, the strategic and fertile easternmost strip. Of the territory