The Oscars 2020 follow in the footsteps of the Golden Globes when serving vegan food

%MINIFYHTML09c6c0db1b995ff4578a12ce2445764f11% %MINIFYHTML09c6c0db1b995ff4578a12ce2445764f12%

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued a statement in which the organization declares its commitment to support the planet by reducing the carbon footprint.

Up News Info –

The organizers of the Oscars follow the example of the Golden Globes and serve the stars plant-based food after the ceremony.

Governors Ball will be 70 percent vegan, and chefs will also serve those who only want vegetarian food and fish.

Meanwhile, the menu in the Dolby Theater lobby before the Academy Awards will be completely plant based.

%MINIFYHTML09c6c0db1b995ff4578a12ce2445764f13% %MINIFYHTML09c6c0db1b995ff4578a12ce2445764f14%

"The Academy is an organization of storytellers from around the world, and we owe our global membership the commitment to support the planet," reads a statement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

"During the last decade, the Academy has committed to reducing its carbon footprint. Over the past seven years, the Oscar show has had a zero carbon footprint. We continue to expand our sustainability plan with the ultimate goal of becoming neutral carbon. "

The 2020 Golden Globes became the first major awards show to become vegan earlier this month (January 2020).