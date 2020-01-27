The number of deaths from viruses in China increases to 106, almost 1,300 new cases: government | China news

%MINIFYHTML6b35034c806ef505ef8b006a999916fe11% %MINIFYHTML6b35034c806ef505ef8b006a999916fe12%

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China shot up to 106 on Tuesday with about 1,300 new cases confirmed by the authorities, as the infection that emerged in the central province of Hubei at the end of last year continues to spread.

The health commission in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, said 24 more people had died from the virus and 1,291 others had been infected, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to more than 4,000 across the country.

Plus:

The Chinese government has closed entire cities in Hubei, isolating some 50 million people in a radical attempt to curb the disease. Long-distance buses and some public transport networks have also closed in other parts of the country.

A transmission electron microscopy image of the first isolated case of the coronavirus, obtained by Reuters on January 27 (Courtesy of IVDC, China CDC through GISAID through Reuters)

The U.S. Consulate UU. In Wuhan, the city in the center of the outbreak, he was preparing to take his diplomats and other Americans out of the country.

Japan, Mongolia, France and other governments are also preparing evacuations.

China has extended the Lunar New Year holiday until Sunday, and on Tuesday said it would postpone the start of next semester for schools and universities across the country.

The ministry of education did not provide a date to resume teaching.

People at the Beijing train station as the largest national holiday in the country extended to gain time in the fight against the virus (Nicolas Asfouri / AFP)

But a statement from the ministry said that educational institutions would reopen on a case-by-case basis.

School administrators had been instructed to "require students not to leave, not to meet and not to perform or participate in centralized activities," the statement said.