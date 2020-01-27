The new interim CEO of Recording Academy announces a new working group on diversity amid criticism from P. Diddy

Harvey Mason Junior, interim CEO and chairman of the Recording Academy board, recently announced that the board has drafted a five-step diversity inclusion initiative following the controversial dismissal of Deborah Dugan.

Obtained by USA Today, the memo introduces Harvey Junior explaining how he joined the board to improve things and foster an environment in which all types of music and people will be celebrated equally.

The memo continues by saying that women of color and other marginalized groups have fought for the right to be included, and have found allies across the country that are helping them fight for the much-needed change.

In addition, Mason also announced a new working group on diversity that will address the issue of including women in music organizations. As most know, this happens only a few hours after Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs took the stage at the Clive Davids pre-Grammy gala and accused the industry of never having respect for hip-hop.

"Black music has never been respected by the Grammys to the point that it should be." Mr. Combs said in his speech that what he said was nothing new and that a change had been needed for a long time, in several different industries. .

Deborah Dugan and her lawyers made holes in the memo when they published their own statement claiming that the Recording Academy had already committed to diversity and inclusion, however, it didn't work. Her letter, through her representatives, accused Harvey Mason Junior of being the same person who put her on leave after she asked for "greater diversity."

As previously reported, Dugan was suddenly fired and suspended after an accusation that he was intimidating people in the organization. He later filed a complaint of discrimination against the academy, accusing them of discrimination, harassment, unequal payment and more.

When Dugan stopped by the set of Good morning america On Thursday, he immersed himself in the details of his complaint and declared that there was a clear conflict of interest in the Recording Academy, especially during the voting process.



