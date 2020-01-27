The NBA postpones the game The Lakes VS Clippers, after the death of Kobe Bryant

%MINIFYHTMLced06d622df17d77bb373cb7e4beeb7911% %MINIFYHTMLced06d622df17d77bb373cb7e4beeb7912%

The National BasketBall Association has published a statement stating that the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers game, scheduled for Tuesday, January 28 at the Staples Center, have been postponed.

According to the official press release, "The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers Organization, which deeply regrets the tragic loss of the Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash the Sunday,quot;. statement read. Continue reading: "The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

According to TMZ, many of the players, employees and other employees of the Lakers are "simply inconsolable." It is also reported that a total of sixteen teams played on Sunday after the news of the premature death of the legend. Many of the athletes were seen remarkably shocked, following the news, including Tyson Chandler, Trae Young and Kyle Lowry.

LeBron James was seen expressing his pain, after leaving the plane of the Lakers team. This was only hours after beating Kobe Bryant as the third all-time Goalscorer on the NBA List.

In an interview that resurfaced in 2018 with Alex Rodriguez for "The Corp With A-Rod and Big Cat," the Lakers legend said he first started taking helicopters, to spend more time with his children.

He said: “Traffic began to get very, very, very bad. I was sitting in traffic and I ended up missing a school play because I was sitting in traffic. These things continued to increase and I had to find a way to train and concentrate on the trade, but without compromising family time. That was when I started looking for helicopters and being able to get off and back in fifteen minutes. That's when it started. "

Kobe Bryant was a loving father who was part of the Lakers franchise for twenty years. He, along with his daughter and seven other people tragically lost their lives, in a helicopter accident, on Sunday, January 26. We will really miss him.