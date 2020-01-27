The most important trends of the Grammy 2020 red carpet

Of course, the Grammys 2020 were full of incredible performances. But, let's be honest, all the real action happened on the red carpet.
To celebrate the momentous night in music, the most important names in the industry raised the bar and brought their exceptional sense of style to the forefront, showing the most popular trends of the season with their striking designer appearance.
Nominees for the first time Lizzo, Billie eilish Y Lil Nas X they made sure that their Grammys debuts were elegant affairs, opting for bold and monochromatic ensembles that drew attention. As for the Grammy-assisted veterans, Ariana Grande, gwen Stefani Y Camila Cabello He brought glamor with dramatic dresses that featured tons of amazing accessories. But, it wouldn't be the Grammys without some flashy dresses. Leading the charge was Chrissy Teigen, who rocked a fiery orange dress to celebrate her winning husband of EGOT.
Even men intensified it. Among the best dressed types of the night was John Legend, who opted for an asymmetrical suit, a jumpsuit with blue sequins and dress Billy porter and as always Shawn mendes. Other notable outfits come from Diplo Y Billy Ray Cyrus, which declared cowboy hats as the new basic element of the red carpet for 2020.
Relive the best dressed outfits of the 2020 Grammy Awards and see what trends will dominate the red carpet in this award season below:
Old Hollywood Glamor
Following the example of the icons of the past, the 2020 Grammy attendees were stunned with retro-inspired silhouettes, ornaments and accessories.
Colored eyeshadow
Glam was the center of attention of some celebrities, who opted for a bold touch of color with this old-school eye shadow trend.
Nail art to make statements
If you look closely, you will notice that your favorite stars combine their design excavations with some equally impressive manicures.
Monochromatic Moments
Monochromatic fashion is still a trend, and was the favorite aspect for some of the biggest stars of the night.
Vivid red dresses
It is not the biggest music night without some statement dresses. To cause the heat, the A-listers shook fiery orange and red outfits.
Cowboy Chic
According to these southern-loving stars, a cowboy hat is the perfect accessory for the red carpet.
Ornate Minis
Not everything was long trains and dramatic tulle this year. Changing things, some stars put on mini dresses with sequins to celebrate the biggest musical night.
Dapper Dudes
The Grammys' red carpet was full of tons of elegant men, who brought their fashionable A game with tailored suits and couture details.
Blunt Bangs
What better way to change your & # 39; do for the Grammys than with a new set of explosions, right?
