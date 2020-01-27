The most important trends of the Grammy 2020 red carpet

Of course, the Grammys 2020 were full of incredible performances. But, let's be honest, all the real action happened on the red carpet.

To celebrate the momentous night in music, the most important names in the industry raised the bar and brought their exceptional sense of style to the forefront, showing the most popular trends of the season with their striking designer appearance.

Nominees for the first time Lizzo, Billie eilish Y Lil Nas X they made sure that their Grammys debuts were elegant affairs, opting for bold and monochromatic ensembles that drew attention. As for the Grammy-assisted veterans, Ariana Grande, gwen Stefani Y Camila Cabello He brought glamor with dramatic dresses that featured tons of amazing accessories. But, it wouldn't be the Grammys without some flashy dresses. Leading the charge was Chrissy Teigen, who rocked a fiery orange dress to celebrate her winning husband of EGOT.

Even men intensified it. Among the best dressed types of the night was John Legend, who opted for an asymmetrical suit, a jumpsuit with blue sequins and dress Billy porter and as always Shawn mendes. Other notable outfits come from Diplo Y Billy Ray Cyrus, which declared cowboy hats as the new basic element of the red carpet for 2020.