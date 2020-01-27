The Middle East Peace Plan will be launched on Tuesday, says Trump

WASHINGTON – President Trump said Monday he would launch his long-awaited Middle East peace plan on Tuesday when he welcomed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel to the White House during two days of meetings.

"Tomorrow at 12 o'clock, we will announce a plan," Trump said, confirming reports that he will present a proposal, almost three years later, that aims to resolve one of the most difficult conflicts in the world.

Speaking with Mr. Netanyahu, Mr. Trump said that "it is the closest we have ever been,quot; to an agreement between Israelis and Palestinians, an opinion almost unanimously rejected by foreign analysts and diplomats who believe that it has a great weight in favor of Israel. .

While Trump predicted that "we will finally have the support of the Palestinians," that seems a distant perspective.