The Middle East Peace Plan will be launched on Tuesday, says Trump

WASHINGTON – President Trump said Monday he would launch his long-awaited Middle East peace plan on Tuesday when he welcomed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel to the White House during two days of meetings.
"Tomorrow at 12 o'clock, we will announce a plan," Trump said, confirming reports that he will present a proposal, almost three years later, that aims to resolve one of the most difficult conflicts in the world.
Speaking with Mr. Netanyahu, Mr. Trump said that "it is the closest we have ever been,quot; to an agreement between Israelis and Palestinians, an opinion almost unanimously rejected by foreign analysts and diplomats who believe that it has a great weight in favor of Israel. .
While Trump predicted that "we will finally have the support of the Palestinians," that seems a distant perspective.
Many analysts say that Trump's peace plan, developed under the supervision of the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is relevant primarily for its potential impact on the upcoming Israeli elections on March 2, which will decide the fate of the besieged Mr. Netanyahu, and as a distraction from the ongoing Senate political trial trial against Mr. Trump.
Mr. Netanyahu's opponent in those elections, Benny Gantz, is also in Washington and will meet Mr. Trump on Monday and return to Israel before Mr. Trump and Mr. Netanyahu make public statements together in the White House on Tuesday.
Gantz's allies have complained that the joint appearance inappropriately elevates Netanyahu, who has been a close ally of Trump, over Gantz.
The presentation of the peace plan will occur as Mr. Netanyahu's offer of parliamentary immunity for corruption charges begins in Israel, just five weeks before Mr. Gantz is confronted in the March 2 elections.
The two are fighting in Israel's third election in a year after the voting in April and September ended unfinished, as neither Netanyahu nor Gantz could reunite a majority government.
"You cannot ignore the obvious internal political context of everything that will happen in the coming days, both here in the United States and in Israel," said Robert Satloff, executive director of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. . "In my opinion, that drives what is about to happen as much as peace in the Middle East can drive it."
Speaking at the Oval Office next to the president on Monday, Mr. Netanyahu flattered his host.
"You have been the greatest man Israel had in the White House," said Netanyahu. "I think you can continue making history tomorrow."
The details of the peace plan are unknown, but the proposal is likely to place Netanyahu and his opponent in a dilemma.
He could force Netanyahu, who is fighting for his political future and his freedom [he faces bribery, fraud and abuse of trust] out of his comfort zone risk-reluctant and put his credibility with his supporters and his legacy. , On the line.
It is likely that any direct or implicit green light from Washington for the Israeli unilateral annexation of the Jordan Valley and Jewish settlements in the West Bank will increase pressure on Netanyahu from its right-wing partners to move forward immediately.
"The time to speak is over, total sovereignty now," said Naftali Bennett, defense minister of Mr. Netanyahu and leader of a right-wing party on which Mr. Netanyahu depends for support. urged last week on Twitter "Within two weeks we must impose sovereignty over all settlements."
However, unilateral annexation is not without risks, and something that Israeli leaders, including Mr. Netanyahu, have avoided for decades.
On the one hand, it could undermine Israel's strategic peace treaties with Jordan and Egypt. It could also feed the Palestinian riots or a violent reaction, costing lives on both sides.
For Gantz, leader of the Blue and White centrist party, embracing the plan could alienate his more leftist supporters and send them back to their more traditional political home, the Labor-Meretz left alliance, tilting the electoral ladder. from Mr. Gantz.
If Gantz rejects the plan or gives it a warm reception, that could send his more inclined supporters to the right back to the Likud of Netanyahu or other parties in the block on the right, and in the same way snatch the possibility of a victory thin.
At a minimum, the peace plan will complicate Mr. Gantz's efforts to focus the attention of Israeli voters on cases against Mr. Netanyahu in hearings in the coming days on the prime minister's request for immunity.
As for the weak and sick Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, acceptance of the plan is impossible since it does not meet the most minimal Palestinian demands. But the rejection leaves its people divided between the West Bank and Gaza, without a state or a road map for the future.
"It is nothing more than a plan to liquidate the Palestinian cause," Muhammad Shtayyeh, prime minister of the Palestinian Authority, said at a cabinet meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Monday.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump sounded energized by the magnitude of the challenge before him.
"I think it's a fantastic thing if we can do it," he said. "They say that it is probably the most difficult treatment anywhere and of any kind. In the business world, when he was back in the business world, when the deal was difficult, people jokingly referred to him as : "This is more difficult for Israel and the Palestinians to unite."
Michael Crowley reported from Washington and Isabel Kershner from Jerusalem. David Halbfinger contributed reports from Jerusalem.
