The Lakers' game against the Clippers was postponed Tuesday after Kobe Bryant's death

%MINIFYHTMLbbb4e38b3df38a9fff523ea9e2487f5711% %MINIFYHTMLbbb4e38b3df38a9fff523ea9e2487f5712%

The Lakers game against the Clippers scheduled for Tuesday will be postponed "out of respect for the Lakers' organization,quot; after the death of Kobe Bryant, the NBA announced Monday.

"The game will be rescheduled at a later date," the statement said.

%MINIFYHTMLbbb4e38b3df38a9fff523ea9e2487f5713% %MINIFYHTMLbbb4e38b3df38a9fff523ea9e2487f5714%

Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people on board. The sudden death of the Los Angeles legend surprised the world, and many NBA teams paid tribute to Bryant during their afternoon games.

The Lakers were traveling back from Philadelphia on Sunday, and players could be seen reacting to the news when they landed in Los Angeles. Just the day before, Lakers forward LeBron James beat Bryant for third place on the all-time score list and talked about what Bryant meant to him.

MORE: Kobe's legacy is still alive in LeBron

The athletic reported The Lakers had pain counselors available to players on the site while the NBA and the teams discussed the potential to postpone the game.

The Clippers played the Magic on Sunday, and after their game, coach Doc Rivers and striker Kawhi Leonard were excited to discuss Bryant's death.