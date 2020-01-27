The lack of transfer of the Rangers surprises Andy Walker | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLfdd605541da5d83f5e4564b600e224a511% %MINIFYHTMLfdd605541da5d83f5e4564b600e224a512%









Andy Walker felt that the Rangers fought without some of their key players and need some new faces after losing 2-1 in Hearts on Sunday

Andy Walker admits that he is surprised that the Rangers do not appear to be planning to bring new players during the current transfer window.

Steven Gerrard's team has chased Celtic throughout this season, but a surprise 2-1 loss to Hearts leaves them five points behind their rivals, albeit with a game in hand.

Borrowed forward Jermain Defoe agreed to remain in Ibrox, after signing a pre-contract agreement to join a permanent agreement in the summer.

No one has arrived so far during January, however, something Sky sports Football expert Walker believes it may cost them in the title race.

Walker said: "They need new additions and I'm surprised they aren't talking about adding to the team in January. They are not willing or unable to do business."

"Normally in a transfer window, especially after Rangers had won so well at Celtic Park before the New Year, they are expected to start with a couple of new additions to the team."

"I am surprised that they are not talking about any type of investment in the equipment, that is what they need."

Gerrard described his side as "unrecognizable,quot; that has worked so well this season and Walker feels they need to quickly get back on track to continue pressing Celtic for the Scottish Premier League crown.

"Maybe it's right to question your bottle because when the Rangers get in front, they have thrown it over and over again," Walker added.

"The title is still there to be won and I think the Rangers need to get back on track."

"In the middle of the week they face Ross County and then have a tough game at home in Aberdeen this weekend, and I think they need their biggest players to come back."

