The increase in conflicts in Libya puts migrants at "significant risk,quot; | News

%MINIFYHTMLe5f6a91764ecb64dbe4706b6ce39d02511% %MINIFYHTMLe5f6a91764ecb64dbe4706b6ce39d02512%

An increase in fighting in Libya will make life even more precarious for the more than 636,000 refugees and migrants in the country, say human rights activists.

The comments came when the United Nations on Monday gave new details about an air strike that hit a migrant detention center and killed at least 50 people last July.

Libya, a major oil producer, has been in chaos since 2011 when leader Muammar Gaddafi was killed in an uprising.

%MINIFYHTMLe5f6a91764ecb64dbe4706b6ce39d02513% %MINIFYHTMLe5f6a91764ecb64dbe4706b6ce39d02514%

It is now divided between two rival administrations: the Government of National Agreement (GNA) backed internationally and led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, and the Chamber of Allied Representatives to renege the military commander Khalifa Haftar and his Libyan National Army (LNA) .

A crumbling ceasefire, negotiated by the Russian and Turkish presidents, has been in effect since the beginning of this month.

However, at least three people died and dozens were injured Sunday in a battle between the two rival governments of Libya. Earlier this month, an attack by a military academy killed at least 30 people.

"Different armed groups and external powers are currently involved in the Libyan civil war. It seems likely that the conflict will intensify and become more deadly, making life even more precarious for the country's refugee and migrant population," Jeff Crisp, researcher of Refugee Studies. Center, University of Oxford, told Al Jazeera.

"Those detained in detention centers will be at greater risk of aerial bombardment," added Crisp, former head of policy, development and education at the UN refugee agency.

& # 39; Atmosphere of chaos & # 39;

In addition to the ceasefire agreement, several diplomatic efforts have been carried out, and al-Sarraj and Haftar convened several meetings with the world powers. But there has been no reduction in violence in Libya.

Earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara was deploying military units in Libya to support the GNA. On Friday, he said staff will support and train GNA forces before adding that "if calm is not established as soon as possible, the atmosphere of chaos in Libya will affect the entire Mediterranean basin."

"Any escalation in the fighting will put all civilians, including migrants, at an even greater risk," said Safa Msehli, a spokesman for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to Al Jazeera.

"The detained migrants are especially vulnerable and are at greater risk since some of the detention centers are close to clashes. The situation in Libya for people in areas of active conflict is already very difficult, and if the fight is intensify. it would get significantly worse. "

Currently, some 4,500 people are being held in "official,quot; detention centers throughout Libya. Thousands more are being held in "prisons,quot; run by armed groups.

Detention centers are not safe from conflict. One in the eastern suburb of Tripoli, Tajoura, was bombed last July, killing at least 50 migrants and refugees and injuring more than 130.

The 13-page UN report on Monday said the authorities that manage the facility: a militia allied with the UN-recognized government based in Tripoli – It may have contributed to the high death toll.

Witnesses told investigators that they tried to escape, but the guards stopped them and forced them back in, and that was when a second attack occurred.

"There are reasons to believe that migrants and refugees could have been saved and their right to protected life had they not been prevented from leaving after the first air strike," the report said.

#Libya: The @UNITED NATIONS renew calls for #responsibility For a deadly air strike at the Tajoura migrant detention center last July that killed at least 53 migrants and refugees, urgent measures are needed to avoid a similar tragedy. Learn more: https://t.co/q4Jm2ONkZD# StandUp4Migrants pic.twitter.com/COqnSoSNe4 – UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) January 27, 2020

Vulnerable to militia groups

The conflict in Libya has also taken migrants and refugees to the sea in hopes of reaching Europe, through one of the world's deadliest migration routes.

Since 2016, almost 12,000 refugees and migrants have drowned in the Mediterranean while trying to reach Europe.

"If the conflict continues to escalate, it is certain that refugees and migrants will look for ways to escape the country, using land and sea routes," Crisp said.

"The majority will have to find their own way out of the country, leaving them vulnerable to militia groups, criminals, traffickers and smugglers. Looking to the future, there is also a clear possibility that a growing number of Libyan citizens will try to leave the country by boat ".

IOM has called for an end to detention in Libya, adding that the proximity of the centers to the clashes makes detainees more vulnerable and at greater risk.

"Any escalation in the fighting will put all civilians, including migrants, at an even greater risk," Msehli added.

"Ending detention in Libya and the adoption of alternative solutions that safeguard lives are of utmost urgency."