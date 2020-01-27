The In Memoriam segment of the Grammy 2020 was heavy, even with the typo

Unfortunately, this list is never shortened. And you never know when it's going to get longer.
All names change, but a tribute to the prominent players in the world of music who died sometime in the last 12 months remains a pillar of the Grammy Awards, an annual time to take stock of what we have lost, Remember those you may have had. forgotten (or did not know they were gone), and try how many people are needed, from writers and musicians to engineers and label owners, to take a song of an idea in someone's head to a stage or recording that You can listen whenever you want.
And the world lost many artists due to very varied causes since the last Grammy ceremony, of veteran stars like the New Orleans bluesman Dr. John, The cars Leader Ric Ocasek (not "Rick,quot; Ocasek, whoops), rocker Eddie Money, Rush battery Neil Peart and actress Doris day (his Oscar-winning interpretation of "Que Sera Sera,quot; by the man that knew too much went to number 2 in the Billboard graphic), to younger lives turned off too soon, as Nipsey Hussle Y Wrld Juice.
Roxette frontwoman Marie Fredriksson, Cream battery Ginger Bakerguitarist Dick dale, Peter Tork Y Lion Redboneand Tony winners Diahann Carroll and Broadway director Hal prince They were also among the luminaries included.
At first it was not clear how the Grammys would handle the unquestionably shocking death of the NBA superstar Kobe Bryant This morning, just a few hours before the show. The iconic athlete, who spent his entire 20-year career with Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter accident along with his 13-year-old daughter. Gianna and seven other people, including a junior college baseball coach, his wife and daughter, who played in a club basketball team with Gianna.
A moment of silence was observed during the non-televised part of the ceremony, when they delivered most of the awards, but honoring their memory remained the most frequent of the night.
Bryant had musical ties, once he had followed a secondary concert as a rapper and started a short-lived musical label years ago, but he was really being honored because he was a legend for near and far fans, and apparently every celebrity was his friend. He had a memorable experience when he met him or admired him from afar.
"An athlete like him, is a creative genius, is one of us." DiplosayingRyan Seacrest in ME! Live from the red carpet when he headed to the Staples Center, where Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24 shirts have been hanging since the Lakers withdrew their two numbers in 2017.
The attending artists adapted in the act to the new reality, with Lizzo dedicating his inaugural performance to Kobe; host Alicia Keys tenderly but stoically recognizing the tragedy in the room and urging all who observe to embrace the healing power of music, especially tonight; and many other artists and presenters who refer to the anguish that everyone was experiencing as a reminder to be present, because everything can disappear in a second.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Recording Academy
There was also a special performance by "Higher,quot; for Nipsey Hussle, who was shot dead on March 31, 2019, at the age of 33, outside the clothing store he owned in South L.A.
Hussle was honored posthumously with the Grammy for Best Rap Performance for "Racks in the Middle," presenting Roddy ricch Y Hit-boy and so DJ Khaledwon the Best Rap / Sung Performance for "Higher,quot;, which featured Nipsey and John legend. The team of writers who collaborated on Nipsey's song "A Lot,quot; were also nominated for Best Rap Song.
ROBYN BECK / AFP through Getty Images
The segment in memoriam, this year presented without live musical accompaniment, ended with Dr. John, after which the Preservation Hall Jazz Band He closed it in the joyful and celebratory life of New Orleans.
For a summary of the 2020 Grammy Awards, look ME! News Monday morning at 7 a.m. followed by Morning pop at 11 a.m.