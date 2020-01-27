The In Memoriam segment of the Grammy 2020 was heavy, even with the typo

Unfortunately, this list is never shortened. And you never know when it's going to get longer.

All names change, but a tribute to the prominent players in the world of music who died sometime in the last 12 months remains a pillar of the Grammy Awards, an annual time to take stock of what we have lost, Remember those you may have had. forgotten (or did not know they were gone), and try how many people are needed, from writers and musicians to engineers and label owners, to take a song of an idea in someone's head to a stage or recording that You can listen whenever you want.

And the world lost many artists due to very varied causes since the last Grammy ceremony, of veteran stars like the New Orleans bluesman Dr. John, The cars Leader Ric Ocasek (not "Rick,quot; Ocasek, whoops), rocker Eddie Money, Rush battery Neil Peart and actress Doris day (his Oscar-winning interpretation of "Que Sera Sera,quot; by the man that knew too much went to number 2 in the Billboard graphic), to younger lives turned off too soon, as Nipsey Hussle Y Wrld Juice.