The GVSU soccer coach was suspended after praising Hitler: "The way he could lead was unsurpassed,quot;

The Division II school Grand Valley State suspended the newly hired offensive coordinator Morris Berger after he made a controversial comment about Adolf Hitler in an interview with the school student newspaper.

Lanthorn's sports editor, Kellen Voss, asked Berger with which three historical figures Berger would like to dine.

"This is probably not going to have a good review, but I'm going to say Adolf Hitler," Berger told Lanthorn. "Obviously he was very sad and had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was insurmountable. How he brought together a group and a group of followers, I want to know how he did it. Of course, bad intentions, but you can't deny that He was not a great leader. "

Moss added John F. Kennedy and Christopher Columbus as his second and third option.

GVSU announced on monday that Berger would be suspended pending an "exhaustive investigation."

"The comments made by offensive coordinator Morris Berger, as reported in the student newspaper The Lanthorn, do not reflect the values ​​of Grand Valley State University," the statement said. "Berger has been suspended and the university is conducting a thorough investigation."