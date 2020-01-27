The former coach of Adele believes that the divorce was & # 39; something very positive & # 39; in the life of the singer

WENN / Instagram / Adriana M. Barraza

Camila Goodis, who used to work with the British singer, believes that the marriage separation of & # 39; Send My Love (To Your New Lover) & # 39; Simon Konecki's singer led to his dramatic weight loss.

Adele He seems to be getting the best out of his divorce from Simon Konecki. A little more than three months after requesting the divorce of her husband, the director of successes "Someone Like You" made headlines with her dramatic weight loss, and her former coach Camila Goodis believed that everything was thanks to the marriage separation.

Sharing his thoughts on the thinnest body of the "Skyfall" singer, Camila told HollywoodLife: "She got divorced and I think it's a great motivation to feel good, even better with herself." She continued explaining: "I am divorced, and I remember that after my divorce I said: & # 39; You know what? I will look for the best version of myself, not for him or anyone. For me, for me. & # 39; "

"And I think that's what he did," speculated the health instructor, who worked with Adele after she gave birth to her son Angelo. "Sometimes, the best in terms of something really positive in your life … I think maybe it was something very positive that happened in your life, this divorce. Because it made her look fantastic."

While it was previously reported that Adele has lost about 100 pounds, Camila thought the "Rolling in the Deep" singer threw at least 70 pounds. "I think it looks fantastic now." "I don't think she needs to lose more weight. Now she has a good weight for her, it looks good."

Adele surprised many in early January when she was seen flaunting a thinner body on an Anguilla beach. The hitmaker "Hello" was, at that time, enjoying a vacation with his famous friends, Harry Styles and James Corden. It was later reported that he talked about the transformation of his body with two fans while dining at a restaurant by the beach.

"Adele came over and sat next to me and my friend and said: & # 39; So what can I do for you, girls? & # 39; We were so excited. We were talking to her for a while," a fanatic, who was identified as Lexi Larson, scattered before People. "He said he lost something like 100 pounds and that is such a crazy positive experience. He seemed very happy and looked amazing. He seemed really safe."

As for her separation from Simon, Adele announced her separation in April 2019. While she and her husband were believed to have married in 2016, their divorce documents filed in September revealed that they actually exchanged marriage vows on May 6, 2018 , only 11 months before the announcement of their separation in April 2019. They share a son together who was born in 2012.