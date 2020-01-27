The five most memorable games of Kobe Bryant's career in the NBA, from 81 to a perfect end to Hollywood

%MINIFYHTML4add092f839edc36c4a2101a446d29e811% %MINIFYHTML4add092f839edc36c4a2101a446d29e812%

Kobe Bryant transcended the basketball game after joining the NBA in 1996.

The Lakers legend provided the highlights after the highlights until his retirement in 2016, with lapses of amazing points.

Tragically, the five-time NBA and 2008 MVP champion and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died Sunday in a helicopter crash.

After his sudden death, we watched Bryant's five best games with the Lakers, where he spent his entire 20-year career.

65 points: March 16, 2007 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Against the Trail Blazers at the Staples Center, Bryant was close to reaching the 81 highest points in his career he had recorded a year earlier. The superstar guard lit the Blazers with 65 points when the Lakers won 116-111. Bryant shot 23 of 39, including 11 of 12 from the free throw line, while also making eight triples.

Nate McMillan trained Portland that day and after the heartbreaking news of Sunday, the now Indiana Pacers coach told reporters: "I've seen it firsthand. He lit us and I remember he was shooting three and just on fire, and we had it. " in a trap, in a deep corner, he had nowhere to go, he should have passed the ball. He is facing his bank and simply turns and shoots and enters. He really became like Michael (Jordan), in the sense that when I saw him play, could he do it again? Could you recreate that magic in the last room? And he did ".

61 points: February 2, 2009 against New York Knicks

Madison Square Garden hosted one of Bryant's best performances almost 11 years ago. In the world-famous New York stadium, the Black Mamba recorded 61 points, a place record for a visiting player, against the Knicks, who lost 126-117 to the Lakers. In 19 of 31 shots, Bryant finished with three assists and one block. He scored 34 points alone in the first half on the way to the record, which was matched by Houston Rockets star James Harden in 2019.

"Tonight was one of the nights he showed why he will go down in history," Lakers teammate Lamar Odom said after the game.

62 points: December 20, 2005 vs. Dallas Mavericks

Three quarters were all Kobe needed to embarrass the Mavericks. Bryant beat Dallas 62-61 at the end of the third quarter in Los Angeles when the Lakers achieved a 112-90 victory. The Mavericks were one of the best teams of that season, reaching the NBA Finals before succumbing to the Miami Heat. However, the Mavericks were educated by the unstoppable Bryant, who shot 18 of 31 from the field and 22 of 25 from the free throw line. He sat all the fourth quarter.

"It was just one of those nights," Bryant told reporters as he reflected on the game in 2016. "Yes (he could have scored 80 points that night). Sounds funny to say, but yes, he could have done it."

60 points: April 13, 2016 against Utah Jazz

Bryant said goodbye to basketball the only way he knew, with an exclamation point. It was a real goodbye to Hollywood when Bryant culminated a career, which spanned two decades, by scoring 60 points in the final game in a 101-96 victory over Utah Jazz at the Staples Center. Bryant sold out 23 points in the fourth quarter, recording his first 50-point game since February 2009.

"It's hard to believe it happened this way," said Bryant, who played 42 minutes and attempted 50 shots in his career. "I'm still surprised by that … The perfect ending would have been a championship. But tonight (I) was trying to get out, play hard and try to make a show as much as I could. It felt good to be able to do that last time. "

81 points: January 22, 2006 vs. Toronto Raptors

The highlights of a stellar race and the night Bryant threatened to beat Wilt Chamberlain. Kobe played 1,346 NBA games, but he was really in the zone against the Raptors, scoring 81 points, just 19 minutes from Chamberlain's legendary 100-point outing in 1962.

Bryant produced 48 minutes of pure shine to lead the Lakers to overcome the Raptors 122-104. It was a sign of efficiency since the outbreak of Bryant had a percentage of 60.9 shots from the field and 53.8% beyond the arc.

"Not even in my dreams," Bryant said. "That was something that just happened. It's hard to explain. It's just one of those things."

Almost as memorable as the feat itself, the reading of the late SportsCenter presenter, Stuart Scott, on Bryant's featured 81-point game package is considered one of the best.