The exchange of wives returns with witches, fighters and more

It's back! New decade, new drama for Exchange wife.

The reality series, which was originally broadcast on ABC from 2004-2010 and with celebrities from 2012-2015, was revived by the Paramount Network in 2019 and returns with 20 new episodes. ME! News has its first exclusive look at the 20 new episodes that premiere on Thursday, February 13 on the Paramount Network. For the look of the trailer, it will be a great season. After all, the trailer begins with a giant snake and children who say their new mother "should expect torture."

"Hours and hours of torture," promises the young man.

There is a circus family, professional wrestlers, a family that "specializes in expelling demons," a witch, a child armed with weapons and flat Earthers.

"It was simply amazing that this girl was holding these weapons," says a mother as she looks at her To exchange Son in a shooting range.