The exchange of wives returns with witches, fighters and more

It's back! New decade, new drama for Exchange wife.
The reality series, which was originally broadcast on ABC from 2004-2010 and with celebrities from 2012-2015, was revived by the Paramount Network in 2019 and returns with 20 new episodes. ME! News has its first exclusive look at the 20 new episodes that premiere on Thursday, February 13 on the Paramount Network. For the look of the trailer, it will be a great season. After all, the trailer begins with a giant snake and children who say their new mother "should expect torture."
"Hours and hours of torture," promises the young man.
There is a circus family, professional wrestlers, a family that "specializes in expelling demons," a witch, a child armed with weapons and flat Earthers.
"It was simply amazing that this girl was holding these weapons," says a mother as she looks at her To exchange Son in a shooting range.
See it all in the trailer below.
For those who need a Exchange wife update, here's the truth. Each week, two spouses change families and at first, they must comply with the same rules and lifestyles of the spouses they replaced. That means taking care of the house, children, housework, hobbies, careers and everything about the spouse with whom they exchanged. But then things change, and each exchanged spouse can introduce their own beliefs into their new homes. At the end of the exchange, the two couples meet face to face to discuss what they learned and share how new experiences can shape their lives and homes in the future.
Exchange wife returns with 20 new episodes on Thursday, February 13 at 9 p.m. in the Paramount network.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.