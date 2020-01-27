The Ennahdha party in Tunisia dismisses the new coalition government | News

%MINIFYHTML21d3614e6e2c3c6d02dc1be783d9bdd211% %MINIFYHTML21d3614e6e2c3c6d02dc1be783d9bdd212%

The Islamist party Ennahdha of Tunisia rejected a new government proposal that excludes other parties and is open to contesting other elections.

The largest party in Parliament in a statement on Monday threatened to cancel a second attempt to form a coalition government since the October elections, which fragmented the political establishment.

"We reject that the government coalition is limited to some parties," said a senior Ennahdha official, Abd Karim Harouni.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML21d3614e6e2c3c6d02dc1be783d9bdd213% %MINIFYHTML21d3614e6e2c3c6d02dc1be783d9bdd214%

Harouni said that all parties must be in the government to be strong enough "to face great challenges and carry out the necessary reforms."

Parliament rejected on January 10 a government proposed by Ennahdha's candidate and designated Prime Minister Habib Jemli after months of negotiations between political parties to hold office.

The decision gave President Kais Saied the opportunity to nominate his election for prime minister, former finance and tourism minister Elyes Fakhfakh.

Tunisia's political crisis widens (2:47)

Last week, Fakhfakh said he would not seek to replicate recent unity coalitions, but would build a cabinet only for those, including Ennahdha, who were "aligned with the values ​​of the revolution."

The second largest party in the country, Heart of Tunisia, whose leader was defeated by Saied in the presidential elections, but also opposes Ennahdha, was one of those Fakhfakh ruled out joining the government.

Fight for influence

Ennahdha's rejection of the proposal means that Fakhfakh could have difficulty gathering majority support in Parliament, risking a new parliamentary election.

Analysts said the decision points to a dispute over the influence between Ennahdha and Saied on the form of the next government.

Ennahdha emerged as the most powerful party after winning the majority of seats in the October parliamentary elections in the country. But the so-called 52 matches of the Muslim Democratic Party out of a total of 217 seats available meant that it still needed to gain the backing of other parties.

Saied won the second-round second-round vote of a presidential election separately in a landslide, but as an independent, he lacks his own parliamentary base.

The Prime Minister and the Tunisian government are primarily responsible to Parliament, but the president also has a veto on the new legislation they introduce.