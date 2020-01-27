The depth of bowling in England excites head coach Chris Silverwood | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML8f82c9b5f98f070600850fc6b946917311% %MINIFYHTML8f82c9b5f98f070600850fc6b946917312%

"In an ideal world, I would have two or three fast bowlers so they wouldn't have to play every game, so that when they need a break we have the backing."





Coach Chris Silverwood says that England is carrying out his major racing project in the first inning and also talks about the depth of his team in the bowling alley.

Head coach Chris Silverwood is excited about the depth of England's bowling while planning to recover Australia's ashes in two winters.

Mark Wood took 12 wickets in two tests in the 3-1 victory over South Africa after returning from an injury, including nine in the final game in Johannesburg when England beat the Proteas for 191 runs.

Jofra Archer, who missed the last three Tests with a right elbow problem, also provides England with a rapid pace, while Silverwood has already assigned Jamie Overton of Somerset and Olly Stone of Warwickshire as ash contenders due to the ability to launch more than 90 mph.

Mark Wood had Anrich Nortje caught on the side of his leg in review to seal a 3-1 series victory for England over South Africa.

With leading activists Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad and James Anderson still around, Silverwood expects some selection dilemmas, starting with the two-round Sri Lanka tour in March.

"They are big headaches," Silverwood said after his first victory in the series as England coach. "We can look and say & # 39; do we have to play them all at the same time? Can we rotate? & # 39;

"In an ideal world, I would have two or three fast bowlers so they wouldn't have to play every game, so that when they need a break, we have the backing."

England's captain, Joe Root, talks about his pride in winning a test series over South Africa and the importance of Mark Wood, the game player.

"We have to take it day by day with Woody, monitor it and make decisions based on what's best for him."

"We also have to see the way he trains. We have to make sure he's not wasting his deliveries on the networks. He does everything 100 percent, so we can adapt his training to make sure his best efforts go ahead. tone?

"Overton, Stone (we are guys we are looking for The Ashes). We have to take care of them and carry them out, it's a two-year project.

"But I wouldn't like to fire Anderson, Broad, Woakes, who have raised their hands. Woakes has demonstrated what a class act is."

Observe the highlights of the fourth and final day of the fourth Test while England beat South Africa by 191 races to win the 3-1 series.

England was affected by the disease before the first Test in Centurion and then suffered batting collapses in both innings by falling into a 107-race loss.

However, Silverwood says he joined the team and joined together to win in Cape Town, Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg by huge margins, scoring 400 in his first innings in the third and fourth games.

"The trip we've been on since we arrived in South Africa: the accumulation and the result in the first test to get to where we are now is really enjoyable," Silverwood added.

Our three principals approach things in their own way, which is completely different from the way Stokes, Root, Pope and Buttler deal with their affairs. There is a good combination of skills that allows our top seven to get great careers. Chris Silverwood

"You can't use (the disease) as an excuse and all he did was join us as a unit. You could see the determination on the boys' faces, so I wasn't surprised when we went out and played as well as we did. .

"We started something in New Zealand (before Christmas) and that has been built. We have the plan we wanted: great careers in the first inning and we are learning to take 20 wickets with a Kookaburra."

"Seeing it bear fruit is really enjoyable. There is a lot of experience that young people are learning. I am very proud."