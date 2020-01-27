The death of Kobe Bryant is a vivid reminder of how it feels to lose a childhood hero.

%MINIFYHTMLcaa57d8219d5ae8b8e8f9e5750bf8ba111% %MINIFYHTMLcaa57d8219d5ae8b8e8f9e5750bf8ba112%

The first time I lost a close relative, I was not yet a teenager. However, he was someone he had never met. It was someone who never sent me a Christmas gift, who never put five dollars on a First Communion card and sent it to me. He did not attend my ball games or school games.

These things did not matter. Roberto Clemente and I had a different relationship.



On New Year's Eve, 1972, Clemente and four others boarded a DC-7 cargo plane loaded with earthquake relief supplies in San Juan, bound for Nicaragua. An engine failed shortly after takeoff, and the plane sank in the Caribbean. There were no survivors. All this happened while sleeping and 1972 became 1973.

I cried for hours upon hearing of his death. One of my sisters told me when I woke up, but it was a shock that I refused to believe until it was confirmed on television, not with a breaking news report, but by the morning movie host discussing it while He presented the characteristic of that day.

There was no such doubt as possible for a generation of basketball fans who certainly felt the same about Kobe Bryant as I did about Clemente. There was no way to hide, to stop reality for a shorter time so that the tragedy could be processed more easily.

Shortly after Bryant's helicopter crashed in southern California, TMZ reported the news of his death via Twitter. Almost instantly, there were discussions on almost all news channels, comments on Sunday's college basketball games by former players turned analysts, including Jim Jackson, who was Bryant's teammate for a short time in Los Angeles.

Clemente had been my first sports hero, although he always seemed more than that. Like many of my generation, baseball was the first sport I fell deeply in love with, through minor leagues, baseball cards and radio, mainly. Clemente's achievements were an indelible part of my childhood. It was what he did and how he did it: the batting titles and the way he turned around that big stick that led to the plate, the balls he ran in the holes, the runners he threw, his unusual baserunning style that he usually led to his helmet flying loose and falling to the ground.

It was the MVP of the World Series that he won in 1971 with his batting average of .414 and two homers: at 37, one of the oldest players to win the prize. A neighbor's father took us to downtown Pittsburgh that night to be part of the celebration. We thought the Pirates would arrive after landing at the airport. That never happened. It was still a magical night.

Not long after, everything was shattered. Clemente was still an active player at the time of his death. He had just completed his 18th season with a .312 batting average, another All-Star Game and the appearance of the Pirates in the National League Championship Series.

Bryant, on the other hand, had retired five seasons ago. However, there is an army of young basketball fans who grew obsessed with their performances with the Lakers. Coping with your sudden loss is not simple. It is common for such fans to feel as connected to their heroes as I am to Clemente.

And for those who are older, it attacks differently, although with the same power. Because although many of us do not have the means to hire a private helicopter service, we recognize that such a calamity could have occurred if he had been traveling to his daughter's game on a highway and ended up in the wrong place at the wrong time. We understand: it could have been me.

It has been too long since Clemente's death for me to remember how I finally accepted it. I can tell you it didn't happen quickly. For a while, because his body was not recovered, he honestly expected him to appear on a small island or jetty somewhere on the coast of Puerto Rico. I didn't know if geography allowed such a result; It was not a rational fantasy.

The walls of my childhood room had always been adorned with photographs of sports stars cut out of SPORT Sporting News magazine or covers. I chose to dedicate an entire wall to Clemente for years until, finally, when I went to college, my father asked me to tear it all down, repair the tack marks and tapes and repaint the walls.

As much as I hated participating in domestic repairs, the part of that process that hurt me was to remove my sanctuary from Clemente. But it was only a physical manifestation. Although we refer to this process as loss, he is still with me.