The ceasefire in Libya collapses despite international efforts

The ceasefire in the Libyan civil war collapsed and foreign shipments to combatants resumed, destroying the work of a world leaders conference that met in Berlin only eight days ago.

"Battles are fought on all front lines," Ahmed Mismari, a spokesman for military forces based in eastern Libya, told reporters over the weekend, according to Reuters.

The United Nations had already warned on Friday of "continuing flagrant violations of the arms embargo,quot; by unidentified foreign powers that had committed only a few days before to stop supplying weapons to Libyan clients.

In a statement, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya said: “In the last 10 days, numerous cargo and other flights have been observed landing at Libyan airports in the western and eastern parts of the country, providing the parties with weapons Advanced and armored vehicles. , advisers and fighters. "