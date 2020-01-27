The ceasefire in Libya collapses despite international efforts

The ceasefire in the Libyan civil war collapsed and foreign shipments to combatants resumed, destroying the work of a world leaders conference that met in Berlin only eight days ago.
"Battles are fought on all front lines," Ahmed Mismari, a spokesman for military forces based in eastern Libya, told reporters over the weekend, according to Reuters.
The United Nations had already warned on Friday of "continuing flagrant violations of the arms embargo,quot; by unidentified foreign powers that had committed only a few days before to stop supplying weapons to Libyan clients.
In a statement, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya said: “In the last 10 days, numerous cargo and other flights have been observed landing at Libyan airports in the western and eastern parts of the country, providing the parties with weapons Advanced and armored vehicles. , advisers and fighters. "
"The mission condemns these ongoing violations, which run the risk of plunging the country into a renewed and intensified round of struggle," he added.
The end of the ceasefire and the resumption of arms shipments are a blow to the United Nations attempts to resolve the conflict. But they are also setbacks for Rival peace efforts of the leaders of Russia and Turkey, important sponsors of both sides at war in the struggle of Libya. The two leaders had tried to eclipse the United Nations by negotiating a truce in private, but could not impose it on their Libyan clients.
Libya has fought for almost nine years to get rid of the chaos that followed the four-decade government of Colonel Muammar el-Gaddafi, Overthrown in 2011 by an Arab Spring revolt supported by NATO airstrikes. The struggle has shaken world energy markets by threatening access to large supplies of oil and gas in Libya. The chaos also turned the country's long Mediterranean coast into a starting point for tens of thousands of migrants bound for Europe and turned its vast deserts into a refuge for extremist gangs.
The current round of conflicts began last April when forces based in eastern Libya and supporting military leader Khalifa Hifter began an assault on the capital, Tripoli. The city is the seat of a provisional government sponsored by the United Nations, and a coalition of militias based in western Libya has rushed to defend it against Mr. Hifter.
The United Arab Emirates, who see Mr. Hifter as a strong man who could restore order, has been a major arms supplier to his forces and has sent fighter jets to support him. Analysts that followed the Libyan war have detected an increase in flights from the United Arab Emirates to Mr. Hifter's territory in recent days, raising questions about whether the Emiratis were supplying it for a new round of fighting.
Russia has also become an important sponsor of Mr. Hifter. The Kremlin has sent up to 1,400 mercenaries with the private security company Wagner Group to assist in its assault on Tripoli.
On the other hand, Turkey has been the main military support of the forces defending Tripoli. In recent weeks, Ankara also began sending hundreds of fighters from Syrian militias backed by Turkey to join Tripoli's defense, transporting them from one quagmire to another. Tripoli government officials have said the fighters are Turkish-speaking Turkish citizens of the area near the border with Syria, but recent news reports suggest that the combatants are of Syrian origin and may have received Turkish citizenship.
In its statement on Friday, the United Nations mission in Libya said it "deeply regrets the continuing flagrant violations of the arms embargo in Libya, even after the commitments made in this regard by the countries concerned during the International Conference on Libya in Berlin. "
Leaders on both sides of the Libyan struggle have said they continue to defend the ceasefire. But both have also said they were retaliating against rivals' attacks.
In reality, the sporadic struggle outside Tripoli had continued throughout the ceasefire. By the end of the weekend, however, the fighting had increased.
The United Nations mission said in a statement Sunday that two missiles had reached Mitiga International Airport, which serves Tripoli, injuring at least two civilians and damaging buildings. Repeated attacks have often "deprived two million residents in the capital of their only operating airport," the mission said.
By Monday, the fight had also resumed on another front between the coastal city of Surt, captured in recent weeks by the forces of Mr. Hifter and the city of Misurata, home of the most powerful militias defending Tripoli.
A spokesman for Mr. Hifter said his forces near Surt were forced to respond "after notable terrorist movements in the area." Mr. Hifter routinely uses the term "terrorists,quot; to describe the forces that defend Tripoli.