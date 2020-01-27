The Big Breakaway in the direction of Cheltenham | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML4ca71a8f05b36e43f4171321444b1ca411% %MINIFYHTML4ca71a8f05b36e43f4171321444b1ca412%





The Big Breakaway – rising star

%MINIFYHTML4ca71a8f05b36e43f4171321444b1ca413% %MINIFYHTML4ca71a8f05b36e43f4171321444b1ca414%

Colin Tizzard will feel comfortable if he has to send The Big Breakaway to the Cheltenham Festival without another race.

Tizzard had planned to send his expensive purchase to Cheltenham Trials Day for the race he won with fellow stableman Harry Senior, but a stroke in a joint ruled it out.

While Tizzard still hopes there is time to give The Big Breakaway another preparatory career, he believes that the experience already gained in points to point will help him greatly.

The Dorset coach said: "He hit his hock, and we've been a little careful with him."

"We will probably drive it within fifteen days, and if we don't get there it will go directly to the Festival."

"He doesn't need to run again. He has been pointing out last season, so he has experience."

Tizzard would rather go directly to Cheltenham than ask The Big Breakaway to exert too much energy along the way.

He added: "What we don't want to do is leave any chance of winning in your next race, because we want our Festival engine to be completely full."

"(Assistant) Joe (Tizzard) thinks he is two and a half years old, and I think he is three years old."

Tizzard is ashamed of riches in the obstacle course for beginners this year, with Fiddlerontheroof, Master Debonair and Harry Senior already hired for Cheltenham.