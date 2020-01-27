The best moments of Alicia Keys at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Organizing an awards ceremony is difficult. But doing so in the wake of a tragedy is almost impossible.

Just a few hours before the 2020 Grammy, the world was shaken by the devastating news that withdrew the NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his 13 year old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others died in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles.

Still recovering from the massive loss and shock, it was a bleaker affair on the Grammys' red carpet, typically lively and loud, and headed for the 62nd annual ceremony. But 15 times Grammy winner Alicia Keys, returning for the second time as a hostess of the night, took the opportunity, helping to comfort those who mourn the loss, honoring Bryant and raising the spirits of all attendees and spectators at home, encouraging everyone to celebrate music for its ability to connect us.

After Lizzo's lively opening number, Alicia took the stage in a silver dress and immediately began the show by recognizing Bryant's devastating loss.