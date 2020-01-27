The best moments of Alicia Keys at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Organizing an awards ceremony is difficult. But doing so in the wake of a tragedy is almost impossible.
Just a few hours before the 2020 Grammy, the world was shaken by the devastating news that withdrew the NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his 13 year old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others died in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles.
Still recovering from the massive loss and shock, it was a bleaker affair on the Grammys' red carpet, typically lively and loud, and headed for the 62nd annual ceremony. But 15 times Grammy winner Alicia Keys, returning for the second time as a hostess of the night, took the opportunity, helping to comfort those who mourn the loss, honoring Bryant and raising the spirits of all attendees and spectators at home, encouraging everyone to celebrate music for its ability to connect us.
After Lizzo's lively opening number, Alicia took the stage in a silver dress and immediately began the show by recognizing Bryant's devastating loss.
"To be honest with you, we are all feeling a crazy sadness right now. We all feel sad tonight, but today, Los Angeles, America, the whole world, lost a hero, and we are literally standing here with a broken heart. the house that Kobe Bryant built, "he said, referring to the Staples Center, where Bryant played the 20 seasons of his historic career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
"Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all those who have been tragically lost today are in our spirit, they are in our hearts, they are in our prayers. They are in this building," he continued. "And I would like to ask everyone to take a moment and keep them within you. Keep them within you. And share our strength and our support with your families."
Alicia then welcomes Boyz II Men on stage to join her in an emotional musical tribute, and explains: "We never imagined in a million years that we would have to start the show this way. Never, never, never , never, never. But we wanted to do something that could describe a bit how we all feel right now. "
After his emotional presentation of "It's so hard to say goodbye to yesterday," Keys talked about the power of music to bring people together, especially in times of need.
"We're going to sing together, we're going to laugh together. We're going to dance together. We're going to cry together," he told the audience. "We will unite everything. We will love together and we will make sure to celebrate the most powerful energy, the most beautiful thing in the world, the only thing that has the power to unite us all. And that is music … it is the most healing of the world ".
A little later on the show, Keys returned, bringing his trusted piano to speak with the audience, calling his seat behind the instrument his "favorite place,quot; and said that is where he always goes when he needs "some energy." … because let me be honest with all of you, it has been an infernal week. Damn it! It's really a serious and real conversation. A lot of things are happening. "
But she continued: "It's a new decade. It's time for novelty. And we reject negative energy. We reject the old system. Feel me in that. We want to be respected and safe in our diversity. We want to change to reality and inclusion. So this night we want to celebrate people, artists who take risks and share their truth with us. "
Keys once again spoke of Bryant when he mentioned "celebrating,quot; music, especially tonight, saying, "Because I know how much Kobe loved music. I know how much he loved music. So we have to make this a celebration in his honor. He would like us to keep the … hot vibes. "
The voice the coach then performed an original song, set to Lewis CapaldiThe hit song "Someone You Loved."
Some of the lyrics? "Camila liked to be called by Shawn,quot; Miss. Ariana said "Next! Tyler brought us & # 39; Igor & # 39;. Lil & # 39; Nas took that road until he could no more. It's the Grammys that we're going to have a ball, and here are Alicia's keys to help him overcome it. "
She also sang: "Tonight we must unite despite all the news we are seeing. Commander in chief accused, come out! Let's bring Cardi B because it's great … Cardi, can you show these people?" What to do? Music changes the world, as Beethoven said. Old friend with a wig but I still give him some credit. There are too many lies, too much hate, too many turns; it is when good people do nothing that bad people win. "
He finished his song with the Grammy theme with a message for the winners, singing that the show lasts "10,000 hours … let's keep the speeches short."
Later, Alicia also showed some jokes when she brought Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs who received the "Greeting to the Industry,quot; Icon Award the night before.
"If I had to list all of Diddy's achievements, or just their names, we would be here all night." Taste!
She also made fun of herself, talking about her first time attending and acting in the Grammys.
"I was madly nervous and I was madly ill, as really, really, like a 103 degree fever, it was ridiculous. But I still got a performance that meant a lot to me," he said. "It was a remix of & # 39; Fallin & # 39; & # 39; and the value of a woman with something like flamenco flavor."
And when they started playing part of his performance, he criticized his own dance skills, joking: "Okay, we'll call it flamenco-ish."
Finally, Alicia debuted with her new song "Underdog,quot; and was backed by Alabama Smoothies& # 39; Brittany Howard in acoustic guitar Of course, Alicia finished the performance in her happy place: behind the piano.
