The 8 biggest jaw-droppers in the Grammys 2020

Getty Images / E! Illustration
Let's say it from above: the most shocking thing that happened on Sunday was the death in a helicopter accident of the Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, one of the biggest stars in Los Angeles on any day, no matter who else is in town for the awards season.
Just a few hours before the 2020 Grammy red carpet began, the tragedy turned the Staples Center, the sports stadium Bryant called home for 20 years, into a sanctuary and meeting place for crowds of mourning fans, many wearing his number 8 and No. 24 shirts in honor of the fallen athlete, who had just retired from basketball in 2016. He scored 60 points in his last game with the Lakers uniform.
"I'm so sad and dazed right now." John legend he tweeted "At Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing us to pay tribute to another bright man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and meaningless at times. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe. "
So it was that kind of night.
Despite the inevitable paleness thrown during the night, not the first beating that has been launched on the biggest night of music over the years, there were, of course, moments of joy, celebration and surprises of the pleasant variety .
The ceremony actually began hours before the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were launched on television, leaving only nine of the 84 categories that will be delivered during the broadcast, the best to group all these performances in the three hours and a half. show.
As host Alicia Keys He said, all the artists in the room gathered under that roof to do what they do best: express themselves in the song, music is "the most healing thing in the world."
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Recording Academy
1. Local girl does well: Billie eilish, which grew a short walk down the highway of the Staples Center, entered with seven nominations and won six, and can claim only the second sweep of the four main categories of the ceremony: Album of the Year for When we all fall asleep, where do we go?, Recording of the year and Song of the year for "Bad Guy,quot; and Best New Artist.
"Candle,quot; singer Christopher Cross, famous for yacht rock, is the only other artist who performed the sweep, in 1981.
At 18, Eilish is also the youngest artist to win the Album of the Year and, making her victories even sweeter, she shared her Song of the Year and the Best Designed, Non-Classic Album, with her older brother and co- Writer Finneas O & # 39; Connell, who also won the producer of the year, not classic. (By the way, Billie also won the Best Pop Vocal Album).
As he had to climb three times in succession in a fairly rapid succession, in the last, Record of the year, all that Eilish left was "thank you, bye!" And we want her for that.
2. Because we love her: "Tonight is for Kobe!" Lizzo he exclaimed as he began his inaugural performance of "Cuz I Love You,quot; and "Truth Hurts,quot; in what was a brilliant show for the queen of pop culture last year. In addition to having the opportunity to take out her flute, while dancing ballerinas revolved around her and she changed her dazzling full-length dress for a brightly colored suit, the rapper, singer, songwriter and flute player won three Grammy awards. She also led the field with eight nominations.
"This is really sick," said a brilliant Lizzo while accepting as Best Solo Pop Performance, for "Truth Hurts."
Sometimes the truth feels pretty good.
3. Peekaboo!: Ariana Grande changed on stage when his performance went from "Imagine,quot; to "7 Rings,quot; and "Thank U, Next,quot;. I had to take off my dress and put on the lingerie, so I was going to have to do it somewhere, but it was actually something adorable, like when you want to take off your swimsuit on the beach so you don't sand in the car, and a phalanx of friends raises towels to protect you.
Which was appropriate, since Grande ended up alone in a luxuriously made bed while she removed a ring from her finger and put it back in the box, kissing the goodbye past and greeting her new love, Ari. And we are all so good at it.
4. Creating a moment: Fans and other artists may have been bothered in his name that Igor I wasn't on the album of the year, but at least Tyler the creatorThe LP was named Best Rap Album, and his mother was there, as there, right next to him on stage, to see him accept his first Grammy.
"First, for my mother, you did a great job raising this guy," he began. "Two, for the Clancys, my managers (Christian and Kelly Clancy), you took a seed and watered it, and I thank you for trusting my ideas. Three," he added, to the audience, "you don't,quot; I felt compelled to clap all the time. "
And yet the applause continued.
5. The best path taken: Lil Nas X Surely he made his first Grammy award count, arriving with Versace from head to toe that managed to be a small slavery and a small Nudie at the same time, and won two awards, for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo / Group Performance. But that's beside the point.
The stellar performance of "Old Town Road,quot; began tonight with him playing his guitar in a living room, a Bryant No. 24 shirt resting in a chair next to him. He then moved to the next room, where the rap members joined. Bts. So he went to Diplo playing the banjo and some bars sung by Walmart yodeler Mason Ramsey. Then Lil Nas X found Billy Ray Cyrus, the other half of "Old Town Road (Remix)".
Y then… on stage, in a surprise appearance, he walked the man of the namesake of the hour, Big Nas, or simply Nas, If you want. He knocked a little, and then Lil Nas X played the trumpet and now we just want an orchestra with his trumpet and Lizzo's flute in our lives.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Recording Academy
6. The return of Demi: Demi lovatoThe voice rose and tears flowed while singing "Anyone,quot;, which he wrote shortly before an overdose in the summer of 2018. It was a highly anticipated performance, one he did alone, with only one piano as an accompaniment, and each note brought it closer to glory The standing ovation was well deserved, but we assume that all the cheers had run to the stage to give him a hug.
"What an amazing night," Lovato shared later on Instagram. "My first time on stage in almost 2 years. Very emotional for me. Thank you all for the love, support and for sharing this moment with me. I love you all."
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Recording Academy
7. Greater power: You could feel the tribute planned for the murdered rapper, the business owner and community activist Nipsey Hussle expanding to include the additional and fresher pain everyone felt tonight, even before Bryant's photo was shown next to the from Nipsey at the end of the performance. John legend Y DJ Khaled they joined Roddy ricch, Yg, Kirk franklin, meek milland a chorus of voices to inject a small church in the process with a moving interpretation of "Superior."
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Recording Academy
8. Mamba King: As Alicia Keys also said when she took the stage for the first time: "We never imagined in a million years that we would have to start the show this way."
She started singing "It's so hard to say goodbye to yesterday,quot; a cappella, and quickly joined her Boyz II Men, who sang a few more bars of his always heartbreaking melody of 1991. When Keys returned to the stage a few moments later for a piano potpourri in honor of so many artists that he could fit into a song with the melody of Lewis Capaldi"Someone You Loved," urged the audience to be a night of celebration in honor of Kobe.
And so they did, heavy hearts exploded, postponing the reality of everything for a few more hours, while the music continued.
For a summary of the 2020 Grammy Awards, look ME! News Monday morning at 7 a.m. followed by Morning pop at 11 a.m.
%MINIFYHTMLb853e9bfa4059fd93501e098343c32fe15%