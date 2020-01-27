The 8 biggest jaw-droppers in the Grammys 2020

Let's say it from above: the most shocking thing that happened on Sunday was the death in a helicopter accident of the Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, one of the biggest stars in Los Angeles on any day, no matter who else is in town for the awards season.

Just a few hours before the 2020 Grammy red carpet began, the tragedy turned the Staples Center, the sports stadium Bryant called home for 20 years, into a sanctuary and meeting place for crowds of mourning fans, many wearing his number 8 and No. 24 shirts in honor of the fallen athlete, who had just retired from basketball in 2016. He scored 60 points in his last game with the Lakers uniform.

"I'm so sad and dazed right now." John legend he tweeted "At Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing us to pay tribute to another bright man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and meaningless at times. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe. "

So it was that kind of night.