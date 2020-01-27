The & # 39; urban Grammy category is simply & # 39; a politically correct way of saying the word N & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLd825cada61f71fd9416ccc0fc5b1371711% %MINIFYHTMLd825cada61f71fd9416ccc0fc5b1371712%

Twitter

The winner of the Best Rap Album of 2020 says he is grateful but at the same time feels that his victory was just a compliment from the Recording Academy.

Up News Info –

Tyler the creator He has called the Urban category of the Grammy Awards, insisting that it is just a "politically correct way" to say "the word N".

The 28-year-old was among the winners at the ceremony on Sunday, January 26, 2020, taking home the best rap album gong for his album "Igor." And although he was delighted to have received the honor, Tyler told reporters behind the scenes shortly after his victory that he would like to be recognized under a different and more conventional umbrella.

"On the one hand, I am very grateful that what I did can be recognized in a world like this," he reflected. "But also, it sucks that every time we, and I mean the guys who look like me, we do anything that creates flexibility, they always place it in a category of & # 39; rap & # 39; or & # 39; urban & # 39; I don't like that & # 39; urban & # 39; word. For me, it's just a politically correct way of saying the word N. Why can't we be in pop? "

%MINIFYHTMLd825cada61f71fd9416ccc0fc5b1371713% %MINIFYHTMLd825cada61f71fd9416ccc0fc5b1371714%

"Half of me feels that the rap nomination was an indirect compliment … Another half of me is very grateful that my art can be recognized on a level like this when I don't do radio stuff. They don't touch me on Target. I'm in a completely different world than many people here listen to. I'm grateful and I like & # 39; eh & # 39; (shrugs). "

Tyler's comments come later P Diddy He criticized the Grammy Awards for his lack of diversity, as he accepted the President's Merit Award at the Salute to Industry Icons gala in Beverly Hills.

Confessing that he had felt in conflict about picking up the prize, the rapper was enraged: "In fact, hip-hop has never been respected by the Grammys. Black music has never been respected by the Grammys to the point that it should be … And that stops now. "

Meanwhile, after Tyler picked up his Grammy on Sunday night, the actor Jaden Smith He tweeted: "My boyfriend just won a Grammy."

It's not the first time Jaden, the son of Will Smith Y Jada Pinkett Smith, Tyler has called her boyfriend, but the couple has not yet clarified the nature of their relationship with fans.