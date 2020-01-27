Terry Crews says he will never defend Gabrielle Union and explains why

Wenn

In response to criticism against him, the host of & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; suggests that it is not your job & # 39; take care & # 39; to other women, not even to his mother and daughters.

Terry Crews he finally addressed the criticisms about why he did not defend the ex "America has talent"judge Gabrielle Union despite his support for him when he talked about his terrible experience of sexual assault in the past. The host of "AGT" said it is true that he would never speak for her and explained why.

"There is only one woman on earth that I must please. Her name is Rebecca," he wrote on Twitter, referring to his wife. He even refused to defend his mother, daughters or sisters. "I will let their husbands / boyfriends / partners take care of them," he said. "Rebecca gives me WINGS."

I was flooded with comments on social media because of your comments. Even YOU. I couldn't resist leaving a comment on an Instagram post from The Shade Room. While he didn't say a word, he left an emoji with his lips closed.

Many criticized Crews and one of them wrote: "Man … this is a terrible thing to think, let alone say. You may not think you have to please them … but they deserve the same human treatment you asked for and demanded when it was your turn to be the person who needs support. Damn it, man … it's really not that difficult. "

Another commented: "I don't care if they have a man or not, I better believe that I will protect my family tirelessly. Who says something like that?"