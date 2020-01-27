Tamra judge leaves & # 39; RHOC & # 39; due to reduced salary and degradation & # 39; humiliating & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLb054794bf3b9c7a560b9225d822012f511% %MINIFYHTMLb054794bf3b9c7a560b9225d822012f512%

Before her, her co-star Vicky Gulvalson shared that she left the Bravo show on Friday, January 24, writing on Instagram: & # 39; I will always be the OC's OG, but it's time to say goodbye to & # 39; The Real Housewives of Orange County & # 39;. & # 39;

Next season 15 of "The true housewives of Orange County"you will lose another member of your cast. According to a new report, Tamra Judge he is moving away from the reality series Bravo, and his decision was motivated by the wage misery they offered him.

"Bravo bosses wanted Tamra to be the bridge of the old cast to the new one in season 15 and she refused," a source told Radar Online. "Tamra received his collection letter for the last time, after the other ladies, and had important conditions."

The source added that Tamra "was more than degraded to a friend role," which meant "she would have very little time in front of the camera. And it meant that she would earn almost nothing in terms of reality television."

"It would go from $ 900,000 per season to $ 20,000 per episode for only three show appearances, which would total a total of $ 60,000. It was humiliating," so the source continued to share. "Then Tamra left."

Tamra announced his departure on Saturday, January 25. Speaking to PEOPLE, Tamra, who had been on the show for 12 seasons, said: "It has been a wild journey, and after all these years, I am looking forward to living away from me." the cameras. They offered me the opportunity to return to the program in a limited role, but I would prefer to move away on my own terms. "

Another source told the site that the television star "was asked three episodes so that the producers could close their story."

Tamra revealed that her husband Eddie Judge and their children, sons Ryan Vieth, 34, and Spencer Barney, 19, and daughter Sydney Barney, 21, and Sophia Barney, 14, "are very excited for her new chapter". I want to thank all the fans who have offered me their support over the years. It means a lot. I'm sad to leave, but I'm very excited about my future, "added the owner of Vena Wellness.

Before his, co-star Vicki Gulvalson He shared that he left the program on Friday, January 24. "I will always be the OC's OG, but it's time to say goodbye to & # 39; The Real Housewives of Orange County & # 39;", the 57-year-old wrote on Instagram: before referring to her famous party phrase . "It has been an incredible journey for 14 years and I want to thank you all for your support, for your love and for & # 39; yelling! & # 39;"

"My podcast with Westwood One will launch soon and I will have much more to say about this on Whoop It Up with Vicki," he wrote. "I hope you will join me on my new trip, so stay tuned. I love all my fans and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience, which my family and I will never forget."

"We have shared many good and not so good times together and it has been the journey of our lives. Thelma and Louise … now where do you want to go?!" she added.