Tamra judge announces departure of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; one day after Vicki Gunvalson

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Spectators may not have been too surprised by Vicki Gunvalson's announcement that she is leaving Real Housewives of Orange County, but the announcement that Tamra Judge will also not return to the show surprised many.

"It's been 12 wild years. But it's time for me to move on. I'm sad to leave, but I'm very excited about my future. I love ❤️ you ✌🏼," Tamra shared on Instagram.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here