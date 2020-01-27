Tamra judge announces departure of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; one day after Vicki Gunvalson

Spectators may not have been too surprised by Vicki Gunvalson's announcement that she is leaving Real Housewives of Orange County, but the announcement that Tamra Judge will also not return to the show surprised many.

"It's been 12 wild years. But it's time for me to move on. I'm sad to leave, but I'm very excited about my future. I love ❤️ you ✌🏼," Tamra shared on Instagram.

Fans and co-stars flooded Tamra's comments section with good wishes.

Bestie Shannon Beador wrote: "You will always be my trip or you will die, soul sister and friend for life. ❤️ I love you! 😘".

Vicki also jumped into Tamra's comments section, writing: "Verified

We have shared so many good and not so good moments together and it has been the journey of our lives. Thelma and Louise … now where do you want to go ?! "

Could Vicki and Tamra be watching their own show?