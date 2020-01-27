Tamar Braxton, her sister, Toni Braxton and her boyfriend, David Adefeso, contact Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, with moving messages

A long list of celebrities, including Tamar Braxton, her sister, Toni Braxton, and her boyfriend, David Adefeso, have turned to social media to pay tribute to the talented basketball player Kobe Bryant, who unfortunately died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning with him. Beloved 13 year old daughter, Gianna.

Gianna, affectionately known as GiGi, died after the accident of the helicopter that transported them to the Mamba Academy for a basketball event.

Toni said he has no words in a message that says: “Praying for these two, and Vanessa and the girls … for the rest of the victims. I can't put words together; I'm a mess. I can only imagine what the Bryant are going through. RIP Kobe and Gianna.

Tamar said the following about the heartbreaking situation: "The #nowords prayers are being difficult for you, Vanessa."

David, a man of many words, eloquently declared: “It was the 33,643 points for life, the 5 NBA titles, the 2 Olympic gold medals, the Hollywood race and the transcendence on the world stage as a true world celebrity . But it was also the example of hard work and dedicated passion that he established for all those who aspire to something bigger; It was the role model that showed young professional athletes how they can successfully navigate the dilemma of earning the most money they could have at the time they are less able to handle it. It was also the center of attention in which he shone and the support he gave to our young athletes, the love and attention he showed to children through these wonderful storybooks and the genuine growth of all life he demonstrated, to through great adversities, both professionally and personally. He was the father of 4 children, a modern cultural icon and a symbol of what many aspire to. @vanessabryant, words can never be enough to describe the deep pain you should feel for the loss of your always loving @kobebryant and your beautiful cherry, Gianna. The only security you have is that they are in a much better place than here, and our God has a reason that can still be fully revealed. #ripkobebryantandgianna "

Many fans joined to pray for Kobe's wife, Vanessa. One person said: "Prayers for Vanessa and the Bryant family, my condolences."

Another commenter stated: “Well said! Thank you for those sincere words! Prayers to the whole family. ☹️☹️☹️ ”

This sponsor shared: "Prayers for the Bryant family 💜💜💜".

Kobe was a true legend.



