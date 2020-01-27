Tahira Kashyap on the role of Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan



Ayushmann Khurrana is ready to start 2020 with another peculiar role. The actor plays a homosexual in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan. While the actor won favorable reviews for the breakthrough, his wife Tahira Kashyap recently revealed what he feels about the film and her husband's character.

During a recent interview, Tahira said: "I am proud of the films he (Ayushmann) is making, and even this … I feel that the idea is to celebrate love … The day we stop thinking and if it is a love story between a boy and a boy, or between a girl and a girl, we will have developed as a nation. It is important to be in love regardless of gender and I am happy that you made this movie. "

The movie trailer has been well accepted by the public. The actor wearing a nose ring, recreating the epic scene of the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge train and closing his lips with co-star Jitendra Kumar has become the theme of the city's conversation. We can't wait for this love story to be seen on the big screen. What's the matter with you?