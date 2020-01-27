Swizz Beatz's son sends Abuzz to Twitter with Skeleton Face Paint in 2020 Grammys

%MINIFYHTML566681fa1a13f103361ea00e6cddf56611% %MINIFYHTML566681fa1a13f103361ea00e6cddf56612%

WENN / Instagram / Sheri Determan

Users of social networks ask their questions about a man sitting in the second row next to Alicia Keys' husband since the host does not mention him despite his eccentric composition.

Up News Info –

Swizz beatzPrince Nasir Dean's son became one of the most commented topics after his appearance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. The rising 19-year-old artist, producer and DJ who carries the stage name of Note Mercato caused a stir on Twitter while wearing a skeleton face painting that night.

Prince Nasir, who is also a model, sat in the second row with his father. He made fun of his appearance on Instagram Stories earlier that night while preparing for the show. "Cardinal Grammy," he captioned a selfie of himself painting his face.

%MINIFYHTML566681fa1a13f103361ea00e6cddf56613% %MINIFYHTML566681fa1a13f103361ea00e6cddf56614%

Swizz Beatz and his son, Prince Nasir Dean at the 2020 Grammy Awards

But not everyone has followed him on Instagram and they were curious about who was the guy who wore skeleton makeup.

"If you don't see it, someone in the Grammys is in the audience with a skeleton face painting. I have a lot of questions," a curious Twitter user posted. Another already declared himself a fan when he wrote: "Whoever the guy is completely made up in the Grammys, it's me. I'm staying."

A third user added: "Did Alice really make introductions to the public and didn't ask the type of Halloween skeleton mask what it was called? I mean … I'd like to know." That user was referring to Swizz's wife. Alicia Keys, who was the host of the show. He barely mentioned Prince Nasir despite knowing his identity and his strong presence in the Grammy that night.

"Aren't we going to talk about the guy with skeleton makeup sitting in the audience at the Grammys or," another published. "Who is this guy with the skeleton mask in the Grammy?" Someone else asked the same question.

<br />

Prince Nasir is the son of Swizz with his old flame Nichole Levy. Earlier this month, the 41-year-old DJ and record producer thanked his son in an Instagram post that said: "I am so proud that you follow your own path, my prince moves on! Tonight you killed him congratulations on his first show in Los Angeles that we had to show @notemarcato #beachbumlimbo ".