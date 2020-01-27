Swizz Beatz Gifts Alicia Keys a tea brand called & # 39; Alicia Teas & # 39; as a birthday gift

%MINIFYHTMLf9f917c3f8f89167c89386ff431d000e11% %MINIFYHTMLf9f917c3f8f89167c89386ff431d000e12%

Before giving the singer & # 39; If I Ain & # 39; t Got You & # 39; His birthday gift, the record producer visited Instagram over the weekend to wish him a happy birthday through a series of publications.

Alicia Keys He had two things to celebrate on Sunday night, January 26. In addition to her successful season as a host at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the "Nobody" singer celebrated her 39th birthday and received a sweet birthday gift from her husband, Swizz beatz.

The record producer gave the gift during a party after the Grammy, presenting a new brand of tea called "Alicia Teas". In a video, Alicia could be seen reading the description of the tea on the back of the package and made fun of Swizz for preparing this for a long time. "It means you did this well in advance," he said.

Then he said: "Everyone at Starbucks around the world will see Alicia Teas. Happy birthday, baby. I love you," before sharing a kiss with the singer of "If I Ain & # 39; t Got You."

Although Swizz gave him the gift one day late, he already shared a sweet tribute to Alice on her royal birthday. The 41-year-old man, whose real name is Kasseem Deam, turned to Instagram to share a series of publications about the Grammy host. Included in the post was a video of Alice dancing while wearing a silver dress and a headdress. "I had never seen such a bright light," subtitles the video that was set to Patrice rushen"Do not forget me".

In another post, Alicia was seen resting on a sofa in a green dress with a drink in her hand. "Once again, happy birthday from the superwoman to my amazing wife," Swizz wrote along with the photo. "You are a true jewel that this world needs at all times. I thank you in the name of our whole family, the Queen. I love 4 lives ALICE THE GREAT …"

Swizz and Alicia were married in August 2010 in a private ceremony in France. They share two children together, Egypt of 9 years and Genesis of 5 years.