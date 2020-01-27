Super League 2020: team guide Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, Salford Red Devils and St Helens | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML240700091a18d89b7bb3a382bc3d3bbd11% %MINIFYHTML240700091a18d89b7bb3a382bc3d3bbd12%





St Helens and Salford were great finalists in 2019

In the second part of our three-part Super League team guide, we take a look at Hull Kingston Rovers, Leeds Rhinos, Salford Red Devils and St Helens …

Tony Smith embarks on his first full season in charge at Hull KR

Coach: Tony Smith

Captain: Weller Hauraki.

Final 2019: eleven

Top scorers of 2019: Attempts – Craig Hall 11; Points: Ryan Shaw 142.

I usually: Hull College Craven Park (capacity 12,255).

In: Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Newcastle Knights), Matty Gee, Jordan Abdull (both London Broncos), Jamie Ellis, Greg Minikin, Will Maher (all Castleford Tigers), Ryan Brierley, Nick Rawsthorne (both Toronto Wolfpack), Joe Keyes , Rowan Milnes, Elliot Minchella, Matty Storton, Anesu Mudoti, Ethan Ryan (all Bradford Bulls), Dean Hadley, Jez Litten (both Hull FC), Harvey Livett (Warrington Wolves, loan), Kyle Trout (Dewsbury Rams), Matt Parcell (Leeds Rhinos), Daniel Murray (Salford Red Devils).

Outside: Danny McGuire (retired), Joel Tomkins, Josh Drinkwater (both Catalan dragons), Chris Atkin, James Greenwood, Ryan Lannon (all Salford Red Devils), Ryan Shaw (Yorkshire Carnegie RU), Danny Addy (Leigh Centurions), Craig Hall ( Featherstone Rovers), Jimmy Keinhorst, Elliot Wallis (both York City Knights, loans), Will Oakes (Dewsbury Rams, loan).

Shaun Kenny-Dowall has joined Hull KR of the NRL

One to watch: Shaun Kenny-Dowalll. The rovers have achieved something like a blow by signing the former NRL Grand Final winner and a star on the international stage for New Zealand, and if they can hand him the ball, the 31-year-old could use it with a devastating effect. .

Barrie McDermott's opinion: "It has been a kind of revolving door in Craven Park during the winter, with no less than 20 players arriving and 12 leaving for other clubs or, in the case of Danny McGuire, retiring."

"Danny has now gone to a role outside the field, but I know by playing with him how much his influence on the field will be missed."

"His new challenge is to get players to understand and interpret that great experience, especially the halves. It will depend on one of the new signings, Jordan Abdull, to help fill that void and I think he could be his star man."

"Although they are not full of stars on the team, they have good depth and the tragic injury suffered by Mose Masoe could inspire them to do it for their partner. Tony Smith has a proven track record as head coach in Leeds and Warrington as well.

"Unfortunately for Hull KR fans, this year seems to be another difficult season for the Robins, although I hope they have enough of them to maintain their Super League status."

Leeds rhinos

Richard Agar was appointed permanent head coach at Leeds last September

Coach: Richard Agar

Captain: Stevie Ward

Final 2019: Eighth.

Top scorers of 2019: Attempts – Ash Handley 22; Points – Liam Sutcliffe 106.

I usually: Headingley (19,700 capacity).

In: Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers), Kruise Leeming, Alex Mellor (both Huddersfield Giants), Matt Prior (Cronulla Sharks), Rhys Evans (Bradford Bulls, loan).

Outside: Trent Merrin (dragons of St. George Illawarra), Nathaniel Peteru (released), Carl Ablett, Jamie Jones-Buchanan (both retired), Brad Singleton (Toronto Wolfpack), Ashton Golding, Owen Trout (both Huddersfield Giants), Matt Parcell (Hull KR), Brett Ferres (Featherstone Rovers), Shaun Lunt (Batley Bulldogs).

Luke Gale has signed for Castleford Leeds

One to watch: Luke Gale The midfielder returns to the club where he played in the youth system between the ages of 12 and 19 after being out all of 2019 with an Achilles injury. If he returns to his best, Gale and Robert Lui could form a striking association in the halves.

Brian Carney's opinion: "It's an interesting time of the year because we always look at who the teams have signed, but it can be overlooked that Leeds started everything in the middle of last year with Robert Lui and Rhyse Martin entering, and Kallum Watkins leaving."

"They are ahead of most other clubs that have had an important review. The point is that there are many expectations. The expert would ask a Leeds fan: What is the minimum they would expect?

"Consider the turmoil they had in 2017, 2018 and 2019, would they accept a comfortable intermediate table, never in danger of relegation but never threatening the play-offs? Staying away from the descent will be good enough for that club? I doubt that.

"Richard Agar referred to him as an evolution rather than a transition, but as they evolve, those players are still in a club that demands trophies and excellence.

"Is this team capable of winning it? It would surprise me, but I would be less surprised if they were pressing on the lower end of the play-offs."

Salford Red Devils

Ian Watson guided Salford to a surprise appearance in the Grand Final in 2019

Coach: Ian Watson

Captains: Lee Mossop and Mark Flanagan.

Final 2019: Third, finalists of the Grand Final.

Top scorers of 2019: Attempts – Niall Evalds 22; Points – Krisnan Inu 215.

I usually: AJ Bell Stadium (capacity 12,000).

In: Kevin Brown (Warrington Wolves), Chris Atkin, James Greenwood, Ryan Lannon (all Hull KR), Elliot Kear, Luke Yates, Rhys Williams (all London Broncos), Dan Sarginson (Wigan Warriors), Pauli Pauli (Wakefield Trinity) , Connor Jones, Jack Ormondroyd (both Featherstone Rovers), Sebastine Ikahihifo (Huddersfield Giants, loan).

Outside: Josh Jones (Hull FC), George Griffin, Derrell Olpherts (both Castleford Tigers), Jake Bibby, Jack Hastings (both Wigan Warriors), Josh Wood (Wakefield Trinity), Logan Tomkins (Widnes Vikings), Greg Johnson (Bradford Bulls), Ben Nakubuwai (released), Daniel Murray (Hull KR), Adam Lawton (Newcastle Thunder).

Kevin Brown will wear a Salford shirt in 2020

One to watch: Kevin Brown Another player who missed the entire 2019 campaign due to an injury, former Warrington Wolves media provides a lot of experience and cunning to the Red Devils, which will be vital after Jackson Hastings' departure to Wigan Warriors.

Phil Clarke's opinion: "Was 2019 unique or are they like Leicester City in the Premier League now, a team from the top half that can cause problems for anyone?

"His improvement from 2018 to 2019 was almost unknown. His defense did improve, but it was his attack that made the biggest difference. On average they scored 10 points per game more in 2019 than the previous season and an improvement like that is very rare in rugby league

"His coach, Ian Watson, did a brilliant job and should be a contender as the next head of England if Daryl Powell doesn't get the job ahead of him."

"Unfortunately they have lost four of their best artists in Josh Jones, Derrell Olpherts, Robert Lui and Hastings. They will also miss Jake Bibby, who did a great job for the team. I really like Luke Yates and I think Chris Atkin could become A great player, but never as good as the man he replaces.

"Jackson Hastings established or scored a third of the attempts that helped bring Salford to Old Trafford. The most important question is whether the combined efforts of players like Elliot Kear, Kevin Brown, Dan Sarginson and James Greenwood can help improve them. And a more balanced team. "

Saint Helena

Kristian Woolf took care of Justin Holbrook in St Helens

Coach: Kristian Woolf

Captain: James Roby

Final 2019: First, the winners of the Grand Final.

Top scorers of 2019: Attempts – Tom Makinson 23; Points – Lachlan Coote 269.

I usually: Totally evil stadium (capacity 18,000).

In: None.

Outside: Danny Richardson (Castleford Tigers), Adam Swift (Hull FC), Luke Douglas (Ballina, Australia), Liam Cooper (Widnes Vikings), Ryan Morgan (released)

Tommy Makinson was in brilliant shape for St Helens last year

One to watch: Tommy Makinson A shoulder injury suffered in the Grand Final robbed him of a place on Britain's winter tour, but the top scorer of last season in the Super League has returned to be in top form and will be eager to win a place in the England team for this year. Ash series.

Terry O & # 39; Connor's opinion: "St Helens hasn't made any new signings, but maybe it's because some of the young stars they're looking to take. Last year we saw glimpses of Jack Welsby, there's a boy named Josh Sim who spent time at Leigh Centurions and Mark Foster , who is a rower.

"There's even an 18-year-old named Lewis Dodd who will make his debut this year and he's a phenomenal player. I've seen him grow up in Farnworth Hornets, he was really chased by Saints and it's the next big achievement. Come and play Super League.

"It's not that they won the League Leaders Shield by two points last year, they won it by 16 and there were eight Wigan wins in second place, so why do they need to change anything?

"Kristian Woolf also has something to follow. He is probably a different character from Justin Holbrook, goes to the wrestling hole with the boys and is quite defensively oriented, but you must allow Saints to play too."

"I'm going to tell Jonny Lomax to have a great year and he's one of my contenders for the Man of Steel."