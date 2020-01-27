Street Dancer 3D had a great first weekend at the box office

The star of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, Street Dancer 3D, premiered in theaters last Friday. The dance drama stars Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and others in important roles. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film brings India – Pakistan rivalry to the dance floor.

Upon receiving positive reviews from fans and critics, Street Dancer 3D opened to a good Rs. Rs 10.26 million on its first day. However, he gained momentum on the weekend of Republic Day and won Rs. Rs 13.21 million on Saturday and Rs. 17.76 crore on Sunday. The gross total of the film at the box office is now Rs. 41.23 million rupees. Street Dancer 3D faces competition from Ajay Devgn and Tanhaji from Saif Ali Khan and Panga from Kangana Ranaut at the box office. Watch this space to find out how the movie works in the coming days.