Street children arbitrarily detained and abused in Rwanda: HRW | Rwanda News

Street children in Rwanda's capital, Kigali, are being arbitrarily detained and mistreated in a detention center, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

The New York-based rights group said in a report on Monday that vulnerable children detained at the facility, known as the Gikondo Transit Center, they were regularly beaten and exposed to overcrowded and unhygienic conditions.

Johnston Busingye, Rwandan justice minister, denied the accusations made in the HRW report and described Gikondo as an established "rehabilitation,quot; center. to provide children with skills and "protection."

"The children come from broken families. The Rwandan government decided to invest a lot of money to get the children out of the streets. We are trying to create a future for some people," he told Al Jazeera.

& # 39; Inhuman and degrading conditions & # 39;

HRW said its 44-page report was based on 30 interviews conducted between January and October 2019 with children aged 11 to 17 who were detained in Gikondo for periods of up to six months.

Twenty-eight of those interviewed said they were beaten, according to HRW. The children were also quoted as saying they had to share mattresses and blankets, which were often infected with lice, while access to medical care was sporadic.

HRW also said that the children were held in Gikondo without judicial supervision or due process, while all respondents did not have access to a lawyer, guardian or family member.

According to the legislation introduced in 2017, people who show "deviant behaviors … such as prostitution, drug use, begging, wandering, (or) informal street sales,quot; may remain in transit centers for up to two months , without any other legal justification or supervision, said HRW.

According to the law, transit centers are "premises used to temporarily house,quot; people who can then be transferred to a rehabilitation center, defined as "premises used to carry out activities dedicated to reforming, educating and provide professional skills and reintegrate anyone who exhibits deviant acts or behaviors. "

"Rwandan authorities say they are rehabilitating street children," said Lewis Mudge, director of HRW for Central Africa.

"Instead, they are being locked up in inhuman and degrading conditions, without due process, and expose them to beatings and abuse."

According to HRW, rapes occur as soon as children are detained outside the streets.

"The police beat me and tried to force me into the truck. I hurt my wrist, I had to wait three days before seeing a doctor … They just bandaged my arm." HRW cited the 15-year-old boy who lived on the streets of the Nyagatare district, arrested in September 2018.

UN review

In its report, HRW urged the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, which it should review. Rwanda's compliance with the Convention on the Rights of the Child, to request the immediate closure of the center.

Rwanda ratified the convention in 1991.

The convention has been ratified by 196 countries, which must undergo periodic reviews by the UN committee which is composed of 18 independent international experts.

"The UN children's rights committee has the opportunity to do what few in Rwanda can do by asking the government difficult questions about their human rights record and systematic violations of treaties," said Mudge.

"It must support children who face abuse, who deserve to be treated with dignity and respect."