Stephen King admits & # 39; going over the line & # 39; with controversial comments about the diversity of the Oscars

%MINIFYHTML9778ce73a2679d8a769f189b46cc1e8511% %MINIFYHTML9778ce73a2679d8a769f189b46cc1e8512%

Wenn

After provoking a protest on social networks to suggest that quality was much more important than diversity, the best-selling novelist clarifies his statement through an opinion piece for the Washington Post.

Up News Info –

The horror author Stephen King is clarifying the comments he made about the lack of diversity of the Oscars in a new essay, during which he admits that he "crossed the line."

Earlier this month (January 2020), the writer turned to Twitter, as critics pointed to Oscar chiefs for the lack of women and actors and colored artists who were nominated for top honors at the Awards of the 2020 Academy, and they seemed to suggest that quality was much more important than diversity.

"As a writer, I can nominate in only 3 categories: Best Movie, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay," he wrote. "For me, the problem of diversity, as it applies to individual actors and directors, anyway, did not arise. That said …"

%MINIFYHTML9778ce73a2679d8a769f189b46cc1e8513% %MINIFYHTML9778ce73a2679d8a769f189b46cc1e8514%

He continued with another tweet and added: "I would never consider diversity in art. Only quality. I think doing the opposite would be wrong."

The statement sparked a protest on social media, as famous faces such as director Ava DuVernay scolded King for ignoring such an important issue.

Now the writer has addressed his statement in an opinion article for the Washington Post, published on Monday, January 27, and insists that he did not intend to provoke outrage.

He wrote: "I recently stepped on one of those lines by saying something on Twitter that I mistakenly thought was not controversial: & # 39; I would never consider diversity in terms of art. Only quality. I think doing the opposite would be wrong & # 39; The theme was the Academy Awards. "

"I also said, in essence, that those who judge creative excellence should be blind to issues of race, gender or sexual orientation … I didn't say that was the case today, because nothing could be further from the truth. I did it. They say that movies, novels, plays and music focused on diversity and / or inequality cannot be works of creative genius. They can be, and often are. "

"The Ava DuVernay Netflix miniseries for 2019"When they see us"On the unfair convictions of the Five of Central Park, it is a splendid case."

King concluded: "We don't live in that perfect world, and the Academy Awards nominations less than diverse this year once again prove it. Maybe one day we will. I can dream, right? After all, I do things to make a living ".