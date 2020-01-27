Starling Mars commercial analysis: Diamondbacks boost the offensive; Pirates improve farm

%MINIFYHTML84fc1fb9c93e51c21c1401c57fd8ba0e11% %MINIFYHTML84fc1fb9c93e51c21c1401c57fd8ba0e12%

The Diamondbacks continued an aggressive offseason by acquiring gardener Starling Mars in an exchange with the Pirates on Monday. They sent two prospectuses to Pittsburgh and international signature bonus money to complete the agreement.

Arizona is a rare team that tries to stay competitive now while expanding the promise of its agricultural system. The organization and management of the organization from the middle of the 2019 campaign until now have been successful on both fronts. Earlier in the offseason, the Diamondbacks signed left-handed free agent Madison Bumgarner to a multi-year contract.

Meanwhile, the Pirates are simply trying to break free of the debris of a 93-defeat season, a task that was made more difficult by sending in 2018 the best prospects Austin Meadows and Tyler Glasnow to the Rays.

Here's an in-depth look at what the Mars trade means for Diamondbacks, Pirates and the rest of the Major Leagues:

What does the Starling Mars contract look like?

Mars is owed $ 11.5 million this year, has a club option of $ 12.5 million by 2021, which means that a strong debut campaign in Arizona will probably keep him in the desert for an additional summer.

What qualities does Starling Mars give Arizona?

Mars has been one of baseball's strongest gardeners since joining the league in 2012. It has not accumulated elite production in its first four years in stardom, dealing with injuries and receiving a PED suspension in recent campaigns, but still It stays that way. a batter above average that represents a threat on base roads. Last season, Mars cut .295 / .342 / .503 with 23 homers and 25 stolen bases.

While the Diamondbacks were not necessarily desperate for help in the field, as they had added Kole Calhoun this winter, Mars gives them a deeper group after the exits of Adam Jones and Jarrod Dyson. If they were satisfied with the veteran presence Jones gave them in particular last year, then they should be delighted with the constant production Mars offers.

The projected lineup for 2020 in Arizona now has six batters who posted an OPS + above 100 last season.

What does the exchange mean for other Diamondbacks gardeners?

Because Arizona already eliminated Jones and Dyson, there was room for Starling Mars to join the garden. Ketel Mars will probably spend more time at second base advancing and sometimes playing in the center field, rotating Calhoun out of order when the team faces a left-handed pitch.

Jake Lamb could also see his playing time altered. He has been exclusively a corner box player in his MLB career, and having Ketel Mars start in the inner box more frequently could further reduce his already reduced role. Lamb hit 30 home runs in 2017, but has dealt with injuries since then.

It is worth noting that the NL reportedly, he could adopt a designated hitter in 2021, which would turn the excess of offensive talent into a bonus for the Diamondbacks.

How good are the prospects that pirates acquired?

Pittsburgh received 19-year-old pitcher Brennan Malone and 19-year-old shortstop Liover Peguero in exchange for Mars. Malone was selected No. 33 overall in the 2019 MLB Draft, while Peguero was an international signing of the Dominican Republic.

Malone and Peguero remain early in their developments. Malone has released only eight professional entries in his career. Peguero has received 84 at-bats over the rookie ball. But high level players are still considered possible in the distant future, a quality that the Pirates are trying to accumulate while immersing themselves in a reconstruction.

Why the commercial prospects of the Diamondbacks if they are building for the future?

Arizona had a lot of selections in last year's draft, and gained additional insights in the successful mid-season exchange of Zack Greinke with the Astros. This exchange, then, does not change the general perspective of an improved farm system, but it does drive a major league squad that competes for a wild place.

Does the Starling Mars agreement change the image of the National League playoffs?

Mars, 31, is no longer the type of player that changes the course of a team's fortune alone. However, for an Arizona group that won 85 games in 2019, it could be an important ingredient in a potential 90-win campaign and a wild card.

The Diamondbacks have strong competition for one of those postseason positions: Cincinnati and San Diego have an upward trend, and the Eastern National League has at least three legitimate contenders. Under this agreement, they still seem to believe wholeheartedly in their chances of reaching October.