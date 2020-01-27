Sophia Hutchins insists that Caitlyn Jenner ends the marriage

%MINIFYHTML9be4e1b2330bceee32fcbec96940273c11% %MINIFYHTML9be4e1b2330bceee32fcbec96940273c12%

The 23-year-old businesswoman, who lives with the 70-year-old Olympic gold medalist, adds that the latter has a "terrible taste" when it comes to establishing a relationship with other people.

Sophia Hutchins has insisted on her close friend Caitlyn Jenner He will never marry again.

The 23-year-old businesswoman lives with the 70-year-old Olympic gold medalist and told InTouch that she doesn't see wedding bells on the horizon for the star, who has already married three times before.

"Caitlyn never, never, never (will marry again)," he said. "Caitlyn is 70 years old and has divorced three times and has 10 children! It's over."

The star added that although she lives with her friend and they spend a lot of time together, they definitely don't have a similar taste in potential partners.

"Caitlyn definitely has no appointments," he said, confirming that both women are currently single. "Caitlyn has definitely tried to get in touch with people, but Caitlyn has a terrible taste. Our taste is very different and I don't even know if Caitlyn could get in touch."

Sophia added: "Caitlyn is weird with dating … we don't bother!"

Meanwhile, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star recently talked about her relationship with Sophia, insisting that the couple has no romantic connection.

"I have a good friend named Sophia who also lives in the house … No (we don't sleep together)," she told Kyle and Jackie O Show of KIIS FM of Australia. "She's beautiful but she's only 23 years old and I'm 70, let's go! She's younger than my daughters!"