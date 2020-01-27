Snoop Dogg responds after being snubbed by Jay-Z and Beyonce

%MINIFYHTML92b6fb7ea640ef62e2fad76f3e01383711% %MINIFYHTML92b6fb7ea640ef62e2fad76f3e01383712%

The rapper & # 39; Doggystyle & # 39; He reveals to his Instagram followers his reaction when he learns that Jay-Z and his wife did not invite him to the Roc Nation Brunch before the Grammys.

There was a reason why Snoop Dogg was absent from the annual pre-Grammys Roc Nation brunch organized by Jay Z Y Beyonce Knowles in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 25. He did not attend the party because he was not invited.

Snoop posted on Instagram a fun clip of a bulldog that flickers while standing still like a statue with a stone face. "The face I made when I heard about the rock nation's brunch didn't invite me 2," he wrote, and added an emoji with a laughing face.

Although the evening was called Roc Nation Brunch, many artists who have not signed with the company attended. Kevin Hart, YOU., P Diddy, Chrissy Lampkin, Gervonta Davis, King's wool, Quavo, Saweetie, Ari LennoxY Possibility of the rapper were among them

Meanwhile, the stars of Roc Nation included characters like Rihanna, meek mill, Be big, MoneyBagg Yo, Megan Thee Stallion, Nick JonasY DJ Khaled.

Snoop was not the only big star absent at the party. Such A-listers as Eminem, Dr. Dre, 50 cents, DuckY little Wayne They were not in sight either.

Former Roc-A-Fella affiliate Choke no joke He suggested that no one as big as Jay would ever be invited to the brunch because they would take away the attention of the success maker "99 Problems."

He shared his theory: "The only people bigger than him or as big as him who are invited are @beyonce because that is his wife and the Trophy piece for everyone else to attend first and @diddy because he knows how to caress Jay-Z ego and they make him a son. Jay-Z and Puff go to the event together instead, Jay and Bey look so suspicious. "