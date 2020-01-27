Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec resigns and seeks early elections | News

%MINIFYHTMLe772e83205eac37ae6e10f0b4b25384b11% %MINIFYHTMLe772e83205eac37ae6e10f0b4b25384b12%

Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec said he sent his resignation to parliament on Monday and asked for an early election, saying his minority government could not push for important legislation.

The ruling center-left coalition of five parties, which took office in September 2018, had only 43 of the 90 seats in parliament. After losing the informal support of the opposition Left Party in November, it has become increasingly difficult for him to get bills in parliament.

"With this coalition, this situation in parliament, I can't meet people's expectations," Sarec told a press conference. "I could meet them after an election."

Just before his statement, the national news agency STA reported the resignation of Finance Minister Andrej Bertoncelj.

On Friday, Bertoncelj issued a statement protesting the new legislation proposed by the LMS party in Sarec, under which the national budget would cover the possible losses of the country's health system, saying that that would not be acceptable.

Analysts said it is likely that the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) of the opposition center, which is the largest party in parliament, will try to form a new government. An early election would take place only if that attempt fails.

"The opposition will try to form a new government, but it's hard to say if they will succeed. What could work in their favor is that parliamentarians might be reluctant to go to elections more than two years before their term expires," Meta said. . Roglic, a political analyst, told the Reuters news agency.

The next regular election will take place in mid-2022.

SDS has 26 seats in parliament, but could not form a coalition government after the 2018 elections.

Analysts believe he will try to form a government with the conservative New Slovenia (NSI) party, which has seven seats, and with some other parties.

SDS and NSI were not available for immediate comments.